Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
LUV THIS CAT

SALVATORE ATANASIO, 01/29/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

WE SHOPPED MERCEDES, BMW, LEXUS AND JAGUAR. BOUGHT A SILVER XJR AND WE ARE VERY HAPPY. THE INTERIOR IS BEAUTIFUL, WE ESPECIALLY LIKE THE WOOD, THE ENGINE IS VERY QUIET, AND THE RIDE IS SMOOTHER THAN THE OTHER THREE CARS WE COMPARED. HAVE NOT HAD THE CAR BACK TO DEALER FOR ANY PROBLEMS YET. WE REALLY LOVE THIS CAR AND ARE VERY HAPPY WE PURCHASED IT.

370 HP ALL THANKS TO A SUPERCHARGER!!!

Jagz Rule, 12/20/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2002 Jaguar XJR 100 in June and it is amazing!! Love the red stiching, navagation is excellent. The supercharger whines like its a cat (PURRRR). Sport mode is also very fun!

Bat Out of Hell

sal1970, 05/29/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Handles great. Is fast and fun to drive. Looks like no other car on the road except another Jaguar.

Great Car!

matt69, 07/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very happy with the car. Can run with my Boxster S from 0-60 while giving you a plush ride. Drove both the 2004 and my 2003 and decided on the 03 because it has the classic XJ looks. The 04 is a nice car, but it looks more like a Ford than a Jaguar!

Work of ART

Chris, 03/16/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchsed the car new in 2004 with 42 miles on it. No problems to speak of, the dealer did replace brake pads and rotors under warranty at 11,902 miles. one of the most comfortable cars for driver and passager, back seats are cramped, but a small price to pay fo rthis car. Have gotten use to the navigation and really like it now. After owning a Jaguar, it's hard to consider driving anything else. Such a high build quality, high grade materials that you jsut don't see in other cars.

