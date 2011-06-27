Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

LUV THIS CAT SALVATORE ATANASIO , 01/29/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful WE SHOPPED MERCEDES, BMW, LEXUS AND JAGUAR. BOUGHT A SILVER XJR AND WE ARE VERY HAPPY. THE INTERIOR IS BEAUTIFUL, WE ESPECIALLY LIKE THE WOOD, THE ENGINE IS VERY QUIET, AND THE RIDE IS SMOOTHER THAN THE OTHER THREE CARS WE COMPARED. HAVE NOT HAD THE CAR BACK TO DEALER FOR ANY PROBLEMS YET. WE REALLY LOVE THIS CAR AND ARE VERY HAPPY WE PURCHASED IT. Report Abuse

370 HP ALL THANKS TO A SUPERCHARGER!!! Jagz Rule , 12/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2002 Jaguar XJR 100 in June and it is amazing!! Love the red stiching, navagation is excellent. The supercharger whines like its a cat (PURRRR). Sport mode is also very fun! Report Abuse

Bat Out of Hell sal1970 , 05/29/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Handles great. Is fast and fun to drive. Looks like no other car on the road except another Jaguar. Report Abuse

Great Car! matt69 , 07/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very happy with the car. Can run with my Boxster S from 0-60 while giving you a plush ride. Drove both the 2004 and my 2003 and decided on the 03 because it has the classic XJ looks. The 04 is a nice car, but it looks more like a Ford than a Jaguar! Report Abuse