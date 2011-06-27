  1. Home
Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower219 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear leg room23.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Meteor Red
  • Signal Red
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Gunmetal Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
