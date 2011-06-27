  1. Home
Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.18.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm287 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6800 rpm281 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.191.3 in.
Curb weight3650 lbs.3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.8 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.114.5 in.
Width80.3 in.80.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Alpine Metallic
  • Seafrost
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Mistral Blue
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Carnival Red Mica
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Meteorite Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Mistral Blue
  • Meteorite Metallic
  • Carnival Red Mica
  • Spindrift White
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Alpine Metallic
  • Seafrost
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Almond
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Ivory
  • Cashmere
  • Almond
  • Charcoal
