Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.4 gal.
|18.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|221 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|287 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6800 rpm
|281 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.3 in.
|191.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3650 lbs.
|3770 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.8 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|114.5 in.
|114.5 in.
|Width
|80.3 in.
|80.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
