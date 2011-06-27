Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/506.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Cold Climate Packageyes
Demo Specification Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Smoker's Packyes
Drive Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,500
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
125 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,500
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Interactive Driver Displayyes
10-Way Heated Front Seats & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Two Additional Power Socketsyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
18-Way Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
Meridian 380 Watt Sound Systemyes
14-Way Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
Illuminated Front Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
Bright Metal Pedalsyes
Softgrain Leather Steering Wheelyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Head-Up Displayyes
14-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
18-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
10-Way Heated Front Seatsyes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
Cabin Air Ionisationyes
14-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Meridian 825 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
Keyless Entryyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Powertrain Debadgingyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Full Length Gloss Silver Roof Railsyes
Auto High Beam Assistyes
18" 5-Spoke 'Style 5048' Wheelsyes
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 5-Spoke 'Style 5054' Wheelsyes
Black Contrast Roofyes
Gesture Tailgateyes
Chrome Side Window Surroundyes
Full Length Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5049' Wheels w/Satin Grey Technical Finishyes
Powered Tailgateyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Surround Camera Systemyes
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5049' Wheelsyes
19" 10-Spoke 'Style 1039' Wheelsyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Exterior Colors
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster w/Ebony Carpeting, premium leather
  • Sienna Tan, premium leather
  • Light Oyster w/Lunar Carpeting, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
