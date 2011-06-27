Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 Consumer Reviews

Very happy with this 2016 QX50 Jay Deubel , 04/29/2016 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful This is a sports car masked as a crossover or smaller SUV. It handles like my former BMW 335i coupe, but with much more room. The technology is very good, with an amazing camera system named Birdseye view. You can see entirely around the car and when you pull into a parking space you can simply push the camera button and see everything around you, including what's in front of you. The interior is very upscale and the technology is simple to learn. It is much easier that my former BMW and the Mercedes E350 that we currently own. Everything works great including Bluetooth, navigation, phone, voice control and temp control. The gas mileage is not great at about 21 mixed and 24 to 25 on the highway, however, we were looking for performance with luxury options, not an underpowered vehicle with a boxy appearance. This vehicle has styling and turns heads with a flashy dual exhaust and a throaty yet refined sound when you start out or get on it. 0 to 60 is in the low 5's, and passing gear is smooth and powerful. Inside is spacious, especially the back seat with the added space, new in 2016. We are very pleased so far and by reading reviews, we expect maintenance costs to be very low. Lastly, a deeper center console box is needed along with a USB port on the dash instead of in the center console box. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Crossover Penelope Quintero , 03/10/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful We were looking for a vehicle that we could keep for many years. Looked and drove MANY crossovers. In the end, we really liked the known reliability and power of the VQ engine. The crossover drives like a fast car, I have no problem passing cars at high speeds and it gets up to speed effortless when entering the freeway. The seats are very comfortable and the interior has more of a "classic" feel to it. Electronics are average, nothing out of the ordinary. Technology is great, parking with the 360 cameras makes the job much easier while having the front sensing brakes gives you peace of mind. At around 10mph, we had a child jump in front of the car unexpectedly and the vehicle stopped automatically. Can not speak of reliability yet but required maintenance mainly includes basic oil changes every 6months and brake flush every 2 years. There are many different options out there but we chose this crossover because of the sporty way it drives, the known VQ engine, and the options it has for the price. We are very happy and will considered buying an Infiniti again in the future. 3.24.17 Update: The only downfall is that the AC developed a wet dirty rag smell like mold. I took it in and they told me there was nothing wrong but they had cleaned it and put some smelly thing on it. It only masked the musty smell but did not fix it. They suggested I turn off the a/c and let the vent blow just air to dry the vents as this sometimes happens. We did research and apparently other people were having the same problem. I don't think it's reasonable to ask me to do something special with the A/C for it to work appropriately especially on very hot days when I really need the A/c to work properly. It's embarrassing to have people in the car when I have to turn it on because of the smell. Besides this though the car is great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Value John E. , 04/21/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I'm relatively new to Infiniti/Nissan. My first Infiniti was a Q50 that I REALLY enjoyed driving. It was quiet (except for the growl during start up and acceleration), incredibly fast, and it looked like a James Bond escape vehicle. For my lifestyle, however, it wasn't very practical as I kayak 4 days a week. Trading off between my Jeep was getting a bit much. I wanted to capture a similar driving experience in an SUV. Considering all vehicle makes, I went back to Infiniti for the QX50. It shares the same 3.7 liter V-6 as the Q60 which I loved, has a rack and the ability to store items in the back. Where the Q60 would jump off the line, the QX50 has a more subtle acceleration. The QX50 will perform when you want it to, though - both in acceleration and handling. The QX50 is also much easier to get in and out of the cockpit of the Q60. If you want a sports car, but your life demands an SUV, the QX50 is a very solid choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A sports car marketed as an SUV bill p , 07/25/2016 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful This is a great car priced thousands below the competition. This is our third EX/QX50, and we bought this one for the technology package, and the extra 4 inches in length. The car has not disappointed. You are essentially getting the equivalent of a fully equipped Porsche Macan at essentially half the price. The 0-60 time is just short of the Porsche Cayman. The reviewers are critical of the cramped cabin, outside visibility, dated interior styling and the package pricing. To them I say do they criticize Porsche over a cramped cabin and outside visibility? Have they ever attempted to build a Porsche online, where seemingly even the steering wheel is extra? Package pricing should be a welcome addition. To me simple is better, and that includes the interior styling and lack of complexity. In the QX50, you can actually turn on the radio, and change the volume and the station with one push of the button - how novel. And in comparison with the same class of vehicle, where is the consideration of cost and reliability? This car is not perfect. It now needs a power lift gate and better fuel economy, and the Navigation System needs to work better. We use our $400 Garmin Nuvi instead of the Nav. Also, the power rear seats are a joke. But, all in all, a great car, which we would/and have bought again in a heartbeat. Somehow, Nissan, having been in this segment since the beginning, has not marketed this vehicle correctly, and that is a shame. We’ve since acquired a 2017 which had to be ordered from Japan because the specific color and packages were not available. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse