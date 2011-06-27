2003 INFINITI QX4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V6 engine, Infiniti warranty and service experience, excellent on-road manners, low base price.
- Cramped rear legroom, no third-row seat, not enough differentiation from the plebian Pathfinder.
List Price Estimate
$2,161 - $3,721
Edmunds' Expert Review
A capable and luxurious truck. But so is its less expensive Nissan Pathfinder cousin.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, QX4 receives packaging enhancements, including the addition of previously optional Premium Package as standard equipment. This includes 17-inch wheels and tires, a leather and genuine wood steering wheel, driver seat memory and steering wheel-mounted audio control switches.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI QX4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cash money,04/18/2007
Amazing first car to have. Parents bought it for me, I'm just 16 and it is an awesome first car. For being a used car, it is a pretty nice car for a teenager. Car is easy to drive, very mobile, and just the perfect amount of space in the driver's seat and it's easy to see all around you. Car is fast once you get going. It is probably the most comfortable car to drive. The sound system is incredible. It could be better with more bass but its good. I love the luxury package of the car with wood grain everywhere.
E Double E,06/18/2003
For several months I dreamed of owning one of these vehicles and finally the day came that I got up and got in. I love my QX4. The interior is beautiful and the ride is like no other. Being that it is the last model year of course I got a great deal, but if you are seriously looking for a mid-size SUV this is it. Think Long Term!
rohitra,03/01/2012
This is a very good looking sturdy SUV and a great second hand buy. It is basically a luxury Nissan Pathfinder, with an auto (AWD) mode, although the AWD mode is not that effective. Compared to a Lexus or Acura, the suspension is stiffer and cabin noise is higher. My biggest regret with this vehicle (which I should have checked when I bought) : The rear seating is very uncomfortable, there is hardly any headroom and sits very high. If you plan on using a car seat DO NOT BUY buy this SUV. The passenger door entry is narrow and the seats being high, moving a toddler in and out of the car seat is not a pleasant affair.
kwc,06/01/2007
I've driven this SUV for almost 2 years and am very satisified with the entire experience, except the gas mileage. I'm getting 14.5 mpg in town and am usually the only occupant of the car. Bummer. I upgraded from the I30 to this car and I love being up higher than most oncoming headlights.
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
