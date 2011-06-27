  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(50)
2003 INFINITI QX4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, Infiniti warranty and service experience, excellent on-road manners, low base price.
  • Cramped rear legroom, no third-row seat, not enough differentiation from the plebian Pathfinder.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable and luxurious truck. But so is its less expensive Nissan Pathfinder cousin.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, QX4 receives packaging enhancements, including the addition of previously optional Premium Package as standard equipment. This includes 17-inch wheels and tires, a leather and genuine wood steering wheel, driver seat memory and steering wheel-mounted audio control switches.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI QX4.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car
cash money,04/18/2007
Amazing first car to have. Parents bought it for me, I'm just 16 and it is an awesome first car. For being a used car, it is a pretty nice car for a teenager. Car is easy to drive, very mobile, and just the perfect amount of space in the driver's seat and it's easy to see all around you. Car is fast once you get going. It is probably the most comfortable car to drive. The sound system is incredible. It could be better with more bass but its good. I love the luxury package of the car with wood grain everywhere.
The Diary of a True QX4 Fan.
E Double E,06/18/2003
For several months I dreamed of owning one of these vehicles and finally the day came that I got up and got in. I love my QX4. The interior is beautiful and the ride is like no other. Being that it is the last model year of course I got a great deal, but if you are seriously looking for a mid-size SUV this is it. Think Long Term!
Great SUV for two
rohitra,03/01/2012
This is a very good looking sturdy SUV and a great second hand buy. It is basically a luxury Nissan Pathfinder, with an auto (AWD) mode, although the AWD mode is not that effective. Compared to a Lexus or Acura, the suspension is stiffer and cabin noise is higher. My biggest regret with this vehicle (which I should have checked when I bought) : The rear seating is very uncomfortable, there is hardly any headroom and sits very high. If you plan on using a car seat DO NOT BUY buy this SUV. The passenger door entry is narrow and the seats being high, moving a toddler in and out of the car seat is not a pleasant affair.
Great luxury SUV
kwc,06/01/2007
I've driven this SUV for almost 2 years and am very satisified with the entire experience, except the gas mileage. I'm getting 14.5 mpg in town and am usually the only occupant of the car. Bummer. I upgraded from the I30 to this car and I love being up higher than most oncoming headlights.
See all 50 reviews of the 2003 INFINITI QX4
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 INFINITI QX4

Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 Overview

The Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 is offered in the following submodels: QX4 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 INFINITI QX4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 INFINITI QX4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 INFINITI QX4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 INFINITI QX4.

Can't find a used 2003 INFINITI QX4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,643.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,266.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,395.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 INFINITI QX4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

