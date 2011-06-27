Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 Consumer Reviews
Awesome car
Amazing first car to have. Parents bought it for me, I'm just 16 and it is an awesome first car. For being a used car, it is a pretty nice car for a teenager. Car is easy to drive, very mobile, and just the perfect amount of space in the driver's seat and it's easy to see all around you. Car is fast once you get going. It is probably the most comfortable car to drive. The sound system is incredible. It could be better with more bass but its good. I love the luxury package of the car with wood grain everywhere.
The Diary of a True QX4 Fan.
For several months I dreamed of owning one of these vehicles and finally the day came that I got up and got in. I love my QX4. The interior is beautiful and the ride is like no other. Being that it is the last model year of course I got a great deal, but if you are seriously looking for a mid-size SUV this is it. Think Long Term!
Great SUV for two
This is a very good looking sturdy SUV and a great second hand buy. It is basically a luxury Nissan Pathfinder, with an auto (AWD) mode, although the AWD mode is not that effective. Compared to a Lexus or Acura, the suspension is stiffer and cabin noise is higher. My biggest regret with this vehicle (which I should have checked when I bought) : The rear seating is very uncomfortable, there is hardly any headroom and sits very high. If you plan on using a car seat DO NOT BUY buy this SUV. The passenger door entry is narrow and the seats being high, moving a toddler in and out of the car seat is not a pleasant affair.
Great luxury SUV
I've driven this SUV for almost 2 years and am very satisified with the entire experience, except the gas mileage. I'm getting 14.5 mpg in town and am usually the only occupant of the car. Bummer. I upgraded from the I30 to this car and I love being up higher than most oncoming headlights.
Still buying 'em
I've owned the '01, '02 and now the '03. $4$ there is no better value out there. The proof is in the fact that it is difficult to even find a low mileage one pre-owned. There is a rumor that Infiniti is in the design stages to bring it back due to customer demand. I will be the first person sleeping on line outside the dealers' door to buy it!!
