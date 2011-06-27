Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My ex-35 what a Wonder to drive

Gerry, 09/15/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Happy with my ex-35. it's fast, great design, safe handling, excellent torque. Except: Spartan leg room space in the rear seating arrangement. Highly suggest infiniti attempt to increase leg spacing at cramped rear seat area. Reliability impressive.

This is a great car!

wedgebolt, 10/26/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this car after coming back from Iraq. I test drove the g35x but I liked the ex better. I have almost 12,000 miles in the last 4 months. The car is quiet and has great acceleration. I have been pulled over more times for speeding by the police than I have in the last 10 years. The brakes are the best I have ever had in a car.

Pretty peppy

John, 03/28/2019
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drive this car like a sports car. While not up to my C7 or GTR, it handles well in the corners and accelerate well from a stop. The only issue I have is front pillars. Somewhat difficult to see around, especially when you are trying to see left in a gradual turn. Have 160K miles on the car and no problems. Only had to change pads, oil, and all the filters. 10 years old, I keep it as a car to transport our 2 dogs. Also, Nissan's Bluetooth phone system sucks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My SUR (Sports Utility Roadster)

rsteyaert, 01/26/2013
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love my SUR. I say this because it has great utility and drives and handles like a roadster. Quick, tight, and fun to drive. Because it is small and like a roadster it lacks some back seat room for passengers. Though I didn't buy it for that purpose, we have figured out how to accommodate and it really hasn't turned out to be a significant issue. MPG (21/27) is another disappointment for a small car but this is the price you pay for the power and that sporty feeling. I love the car, better than most any other I have owned. I strongly would recommend the EX35.

Sports Car Performance

tube1, 01/04/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had this now for about 8 months and am very satisfied with it. It has sports car performance and handeling yet still is a mid size SUV. We get around 21 mpg all around and as high as 27 strickly highway driving 65-70. But when you want the power man this thing has got it like you better mean it when you jump on it. Rear seat leg room is very poor but our kids are grone so its not a problem for us. Stereo is a Bose so nothing further to say about that. Ride is great. Everything has been flawess so far. This our 2nd Infiniti and would recomend this vehicle.

