Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Consumer Reviews
My ex-35 what a Wonder to drive
Happy with my ex-35. it's fast, great design, safe handling, excellent torque. Except: Spartan leg room space in the rear seating arrangement. Highly suggest infiniti attempt to increase leg spacing at cramped rear seat area. Reliability impressive.
This is a great car!
I bought this car after coming back from Iraq. I test drove the g35x but I liked the ex better. I have almost 12,000 miles in the last 4 months. The car is quiet and has great acceleration. I have been pulled over more times for speeding by the police than I have in the last 10 years. The brakes are the best I have ever had in a car.
Pretty peppy
I drive this car like a sports car. While not up to my C7 or GTR, it handles well in the corners and accelerate well from a stop. The only issue I have is front pillars. Somewhat difficult to see around, especially when you are trying to see left in a gradual turn. Have 160K miles on the car and no problems. Only had to change pads, oil, and all the filters. 10 years old, I keep it as a car to transport our 2 dogs. Also, Nissan's Bluetooth phone system sucks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My SUR (Sports Utility Roadster)
I love my SUR. I say this because it has great utility and drives and handles like a roadster. Quick, tight, and fun to drive. Because it is small and like a roadster it lacks some back seat room for passengers. Though I didn't buy it for that purpose, we have figured out how to accommodate and it really hasn't turned out to be a significant issue. MPG (21/27) is another disappointment for a small car but this is the price you pay for the power and that sporty feeling. I love the car, better than most any other I have owned. I strongly would recommend the EX35.
Sports Car Performance
I've had this now for about 8 months and am very satisfied with it. It has sports car performance and handeling yet still is a mid size SUV. We get around 21 mpg all around and as high as 27 strickly highway driving 65-70. But when you want the power man this thing has got it like you better mean it when you jump on it. Rear seat leg room is very poor but our kids are grone so its not a problem for us. Stereo is a Bose so nothing further to say about that. Ride is great. Everything has been flawess so far. This our 2nd Infiniti and would recomend this vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the EX35
Related Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60