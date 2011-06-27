Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Consumer Reviews

My ex-35 what a Wonder to drive Gerry , 09/15/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Happy with my ex-35. it's fast, great design, safe handling, excellent torque. Except: Spartan leg room space in the rear seating arrangement. Highly suggest infiniti attempt to increase leg spacing at cramped rear seat area. Reliability impressive. Report Abuse

This is a great car! wedgebolt , 10/26/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car after coming back from Iraq. I test drove the g35x but I liked the ex better. I have almost 12,000 miles in the last 4 months. The car is quiet and has great acceleration. I have been pulled over more times for speeding by the police than I have in the last 10 years. The brakes are the best I have ever had in a car. Report Abuse

Pretty peppy John , 03/28/2019 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I drive this car like a sports car. While not up to my C7 or GTR, it handles well in the corners and accelerate well from a stop. The only issue I have is front pillars. Somewhat difficult to see around, especially when you are trying to see left in a gradual turn. Have 160K miles on the car and no problems. Only had to change pads, oil, and all the filters. 10 years old, I keep it as a car to transport our 2 dogs. Also, Nissan's Bluetooth phone system sucks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My SUR (Sports Utility Roadster) rsteyaert , 01/26/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I love my SUR. I say this because it has great utility and drives and handles like a roadster. Quick, tight, and fun to drive. Because it is small and like a roadster it lacks some back seat room for passengers. Though I didn't buy it for that purpose, we have figured out how to accommodate and it really hasn't turned out to be a significant issue. MPG (21/27) is another disappointment for a small car but this is the price you pay for the power and that sporty feeling. I love the car, better than most any other I have owned. I strongly would recommend the EX35. Report Abuse