Used 2005 Hyundai XG350 L Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque216 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
210 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3651 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume102.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Celadon Green
  • Steel Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Golden Beige
  • Black Obsidian
  • Bright Silver
  • Bordeaux
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
