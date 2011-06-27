Used 1997 Hyundai Tiburon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275.5/391.5 mi.
|275.5/391.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|122 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.8 in.
|47.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.2 in.
|49.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|170.9 in.
|170.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2597 lbs.
|2566 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|12.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|Height
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|97.4 in.
|Width
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Related Used 1997 Hyundai Tiburon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid