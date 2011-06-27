  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,150
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Tech Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,150
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,150
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,150
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
All-Season Fitted Linersyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Side Binsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Trunk Hookyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,150
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,150
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Exterior Colors
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Electric Blue
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Machine Gray
  • Quartz White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

