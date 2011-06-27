  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg25/33 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/647.5 mi.462.5/610.5 mi.462.5/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG292828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Winter Weather Packageyesyesyes
Tech Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyesyesyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyesyesyes
All-Season Fitted Linersyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyesyesyes
Cargo Side Binsyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Trunk Hookyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
leather/clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.191.1 in.
Curb weight3247 lbs.3303 lbs.3364 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Exterior Colors
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Electric Blue
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Machine Gray
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Electric Blue
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Machine Gray
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Electric Blue
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Machine Gray
  • Quartz White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
P205/65R16 tiresyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
P215/55R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.


