Estimated values
2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,070
|$56,571
|$61,457
|Clean
|$50,470
|$54,860
|$59,506
|Average
|$47,272
|$51,437
|$55,603
|Rough
|$44,074
|$48,015
|$51,699
Estimated values
2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,350
|$65,772
|$70,639
|Clean
|$59,466
|$63,782
|$68,395
|Average
|$55,698
|$59,803
|$63,909
|Rough
|$51,929
|$55,824
|$59,423