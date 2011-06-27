Estimated values
2008 Audi RS 4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,773
|$16,645
|$17,914
|Clean
|$13,618
|$15,363
|$16,477
|Average
|$11,308
|$12,799
|$13,603
|Rough
|$8,998
|$10,235
|$10,729
Estimated values
2008 Audi RS 4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,152
|$18,202
|$20,676
|Clean
|$13,046
|$16,800
|$19,018
|Average
|$10,833
|$13,996
|$15,701
|Rough
|$8,620
|$11,193
|$12,383