2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,117*
Total Cash Price
$34,324
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,839*
Total Cash Price
$35,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$1,001
|$4,677
|Maintenance
|$237
|$466
|$339
|$1,034
|$1,758
|$3,834
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,616
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,780
|Financing
|$1,846
|$1,484
|$1,099
|$688
|$248
|$5,365
|Depreciation
|$7,015
|$2,700
|$2,555
|$2,996
|$2,838
|$18,104
|Fuel
|$322
|$332
|$342
|$352
|$363
|$1,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,908
|$5,926
|$5,310
|$6,078
|$6,895
|$36,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$921
|$953
|$986
|$1,021
|$4,771
|Maintenance
|$242
|$475
|$346
|$1,055
|$1,793
|$3,911
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,648
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,816
|Financing
|$1,883
|$1,514
|$1,121
|$702
|$253
|$5,472
|Depreciation
|$7,155
|$2,754
|$2,606
|$3,056
|$2,895
|$18,466
|Fuel
|$328
|$339
|$349
|$359
|$370
|$1,745
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,146
|$6,045
|$5,416
|$6,200
|$7,033
|$36,839
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
