Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Sonata Hybrid Sedan
Limited w/Emerald Blue Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,931*
Total Cash Price
$23,632
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,917*
Total Cash Price
$31,742
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,246*
Total Cash Price
$23,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited w/Emerald Blue Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$540
|$428
|$1,659
|$1,124
|$1,252
|$5,002
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,022
|$757
|$473
|$171
|$3,694
|Depreciation
|$5,649
|$2,745
|$2,415
|$2,141
|$1,921
|$14,871
|Fuel
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,351
|$5,901
|$7,214
|$5,867
|$5,598
|$34,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Sonata Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$725
|$575
|$2,228
|$1,510
|$1,681
|$6,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,715
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,940
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,373
|$1,017
|$636
|$230
|$4,962
|Depreciation
|$7,587
|$3,687
|$3,244
|$2,876
|$2,580
|$19,973
|Fuel
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,903
|$7,925
|$9,690
|$7,880
|$7,519
|$46,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$529
|$420
|$1,626
|$1,102
|$1,227
|$4,904
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,416
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,002
|$742
|$464
|$168
|$3,622
|Depreciation
|$5,538
|$2,691
|$2,368
|$2,099
|$1,883
|$14,579
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,148
|$5,785
|$7,073
|$5,752
|$5,488
|$34,246
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sonata Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019