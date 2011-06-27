Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Consumer Reviews
2011 Sonata Hybrid with Premium package
We just have about 350 miles on the car but so far it's great. Plenty of pickup to get on the highway or pass, excellent fuel economy (baby it on the highway, on the flat or slight downhill, and you can hit 50 mpg fairly easily). The interior design is outstanding, nice leather seats, Sound system with Infinity speakers and sub-woofer work nicely. It's nice to have a transmission that actually shifts, and you can shift it in manual mode. BlueTooth works great with our HTC Droid phones and the i-Pod touch works perfectly as well. Nice sound and reception on HD radio stations in the area. The car has more of a luxury feel than a sporty handler for driving.
Impressive in all respects other than highway mileage
I have one of the first base sonata hybrids sold in central new jersey and still on my first tank of gas with over 600 miles on the car. For $5000K more, I figured I could get my own GPS and I've no use for leather seats (the cloth ones are better looking and there's some cow out there ecstatic that it's still munching grass) or dual moonroofs (I"m 6' 2", so I would rather have more headroom, thanks). I've owned an Insight and Prius and I would never know I was driving a Hybrid--there is no indication in drive feel whatsoever and the body style certainly doesn't scream hybrid (but the nameplate and the head/tail light treatments definitely let others in the know figure it out).
Great Hybrid and excellent value
Appearance - striking lines and contours produced completments from friends and family. Ride - The suspension absorbs bumps and pot holes well while maintaining good control. Braking is in dry and wet conditions is very good without pulling to either side. The regenerative braking system does not compromise function. In one emergency braking situation (deer) the car braked quickly. I missed the deer and did not swerve to either side. Interior - very well appointed with switches where they should be. Bluetooth is great and enables hands free phone use. FueL economy - 40-42 mpg in city and 45+ on the highway. The car will cruise using the electric motor up to about 60 mph. Great car!!!!
Awesome vehicle
I received the first hybrid Sonata to be sold in New York state. I immediately bonded with this car, it is one of the best vehicles I have driven, given the type. The styling is great and I will be using it to commute on a daily basis. The ride is firm, but also tight, handling is straight on. I traded a 2007 Camry, and it far surpasses that car. The interior fit and finish is superb, with brushed aluminum accents on the door and dash. The car looks like a much more expensive ride, and is styled differently than a regular Sonata. I wanted this car ever since I saw it in Motor trend. Averaging 39.5 mpg at this time, on the road and 35.5 in the city. Amazing car, leaves the Prius in the dust.
Re-Review 2011 Sonata Hybrid "Premium"
We have about 3500 miles on the car and are pleased. Plenty of pickup to get on the highway or pass, excellent fuel economy. We are able to consistently get the advertised mileage but to do so you need to modify how you drive a bit. If we 'hammer it' like we used to do with our V6 Accord the mileage drops. (Average real-world mileage, for us, calculated at fill ups in mixed driving is 36) The interior design is outstanding. It's nice to have a transmission that actually shifts. The Blue-Tooth works great with our smart phones and the i-Pod touch works perfectly as well. No transmissions leaks or steering, or shift problems. The car has more of a luxury feel than a sporty handler for driving.
