Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Santa Fe SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,732*
Total Cash Price
$19,511
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,467*
Total Cash Price
$19,901
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,323*
Total Cash Price
$26,730
SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,792*
Total Cash Price
$27,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$868
|$1,242
|$373
|$2,098
|$6,198
|Repairs
|$681
|$346
|$424
|$522
|$640
|$2,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$625
|$391
|$141
|$3,050
|Depreciation
|$4,546
|$1,942
|$1,709
|$1,513
|$1,359
|$11,069
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,324
|$6,481
|$6,554
|$5,428
|$6,945
|$36,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$4,191
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$885
|$1,267
|$380
|$2,140
|$6,322
|Repairs
|$695
|$353
|$432
|$532
|$653
|$2,665
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,088
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,276
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$638
|$399
|$144
|$3,111
|Depreciation
|$4,637
|$1,981
|$1,743
|$1,543
|$1,386
|$11,290
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,550
|$6,611
|$6,685
|$5,537
|$7,084
|$37,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$2,215
|$1,189
|$1,702
|$511
|$2,874
|$8,491
|Repairs
|$933
|$474
|$581
|$715
|$877
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,156
|$856
|$536
|$193
|$4,179
|Depreciation
|$6,228
|$2,661
|$2,341
|$2,073
|$1,862
|$15,165
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,514
|$8,879
|$8,979
|$7,436
|$9,515
|$50,323
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Santa Fe SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$2,280
|$1,224
|$1,751
|$526
|$2,958
|$8,739
|Repairs
|$960
|$488
|$598
|$736
|$902
|$3,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,504
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,764
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,190
|$881
|$551
|$199
|$4,301
|Depreciation
|$6,410
|$2,738
|$2,410
|$2,133
|$1,916
|$15,607
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,967
|$9,138
|$9,241
|$7,653
|$9,792
|$51,792
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Santa Fe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe in Virginia is:not available
