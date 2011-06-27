Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews

The Most Underrated Crossover in the Segment AMS332 , 06/26/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I believe this car is the best value, most overlooked, and totally underrated in the three row segment. It is smooth, quiet, has a nice V6 engine, the interior ergonomics are well thought out, and it is pretty solid to drive. The cargo space is extremely usable. I have owned Honda's, Acura's, and Volvo's. This is by far my favorite car I have ever owned. There are really only a few things that I do not love about the car. The headlights are not very good, even with the HID's from the factory. I upgraded to a better bulb which helped but sideward visibility could be better. I think they may have fixed this for 2017. I wish the transmission shifted a little quicker and crisper. It's a little to laxed for my taste but it's not so frustrating that I hate the car. I wish the engine was tuned for a little more low end torque rather than high end horsepower. This would help with everyday fuel economy which is about average. Lastly I think visibility around the side mirrors and A pillars is sub par. Having driven Acura's and Honda's forever they really have that down. Otherwise the car is an exceptional value for the money and the recent 2017 refresh makes it even stronger. This car will be overlooked by many because it's a Hyundai. I took a lot of grief from people for going from an Acura to a Hyundai. Then they ride in it and are blown away. It is truly 95% of the car for about 75% of the cost if you shop around. It really has changed my whole impression of Hyundai. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Santa Fe awesome again Jacob Chojnacki , 02/25/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful i owned a 2011 Santa Fe limited awd and traded for this same model 2015. It's incredible. Everything is laid out really well. I enjoyed the captains chairs for the second row and the third row. I really think the panoramic sunroof is a great feature. However, the most important aspect is the drivability. I would say that the ride is a little stiffer than the previous Santa Fe, but it is miles of an improvement in terms of overall ride quality and luxury feel of the vehicle. I would highly recommend the Santa Fe.

Terrific Vehicle, Lots of Standard Features J. Aiello , 12/21/2015 GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Santa Fe, my last was a 2006 GLS. The exterior styling makes this SUV stand out in the segment. I was amazed at the high level of interior quality and the standard features in this model. My ONLY complaints are the small glove compartment and that the height of the front passenger seat is too low and not adjustable. I remedied this by installing a front seat cushion (made for automobiles) for my wife. There are plenty of interior storage places. I like the storage bin under the rear floor that also includes a roll up storage compartment cover. The ride is very comfortable. The engine is quiet, very powerful and works well with the transmission. The middle row and rear seats are easy to lower and the floor is virtually flat. It's a vast improvement over earlier models where I had to remove the 2nd row head rests to lower the seats. I make frequent trips to a home improvement store and it's hauled everything I load into it. I really like the A/C vents for the middle row seats and the heating and A/C controls for the rear. seats. The best car I ever owned. My 2015 Santa Fe was so good I leased a new 2018, my 5th. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Overall Great Car but.... Russ Chambers , 12/10/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I went from a 2011 Buick Enclave to the Santa Fe. It's the perfect size for us. I like the looks, comfort, overall performance and economy. Road noise somewhat greater and road comfort not up to the Enclave. However the real annoyance is the front passenger seat is not height adjustable , this is a real problem for my wife. In fact had she ridden in the car before leasing it, we would not have leased it. I've ridden in the seat also and agree with her, it's annoying and neither of us are short people. She sits on a cushion when we travel....can't understand the design not including height adjustment. The other shortfall is the nav. system....we loved the OnStar system in the Buick. This one is OK, but not nearly as user friendly as the OnStar. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability