Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Love my Ioniq electric!

Alfred, 08/19/2018
4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

buy it thru Costco for best value. No other dealer could match the Costco designated dealer. Essentially same price as 2018 Leaf but Leaf charges for the fast on board charger for $2k and that swayed my decision to buy Hyundai. For a non-techie that I am, the lifetime battery warranty is impressive. The EPA range for this car is 124 miles but I get 152 miles when fully charged.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Spunky and versatile EV

R Dcee, 07/03/2020
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Leased my 2018 brand new Calif going 2 years on Nov 2020 full charge for summer gives me 158 and winter 140. Good for my 5 days office work driving. Lifetime warranty on main battery. Very spirited off the line. Regen at lvl 3 is fantastic. AC HEATER DEFROSTER can be programmed via Hyundai website. Will definitely buy again

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
