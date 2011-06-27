2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
MSRP range: $33,245 - $38,815
|MSRP
|$34,250
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$33,158
2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Review
- Great value for an EV
- Generous cargo space in back
- Packed with active driving aids and technology
- Uses electricity very efficiently
- Back seat is tight and not very comfortable
- Limited availability
- Low-cut split rear window hurts rear visibility
- Available wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the first Ioniq Electric generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Electric a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Ioniq Electric both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Ioniq Electric energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Ioniq Electric gets an EPA-estimated 133 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ioniq Electric has 23.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric:
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Electric reliable?
To determine whether the Hyundai Ioniq Electric is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ioniq Electric. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ioniq Electric's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Ioniq Electric is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,245.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $33,245
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $38,815
What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Electric?
If you're interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the next question is, which Ioniq Electric model is right for you? Ioniq Electric variants include SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of Ioniq Electric models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
