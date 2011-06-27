Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great bang for the buck! Jefro , 09/08/2017 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car to have fun driving and it doesn't disappoint! It's not going to be practical when it comes down to transporting more than 2 people, carrying excessive amounts of stuff in it or even fuel economy, but it is a hell of a lot of fun to drive! Great engine, excellent 8 speed auto are a blast! One word of warning: you will want to put AS or snow tires on it up north as it comes with summer tires. I am thrilled with this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Car Carlos Valdes , 04/13/2017 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful first off this website has a few things wrong with what the car exactly has. i have the base model but with duel tone seat and i had it checked out and i do have a limited rear slip differential, audio and cursie controls on the steering wheel and a few other things. I had the 2.0T before i got the 3.8 and as soon as i drove the 3.8 i could notice an extreme difference in the response and in the gear shifting. The actual gears ride to higher speeds while in the 2.0t the first and second is basically never to be driven in because it just doesn't reach high enough speeds to be practical while the 3.8 first and especially in second. and i know they fuel mpg is average around 18 but i drive in cruise control and i get around 22mpg. As well as it is a very safe car while i had the 2.0t someone going 65 in a 35 hit the front bumper and everyone in the car was completely un hurt and fine. Overall the 3.8 is a much better then the 2.0T and a very safe and practical car

Great Car, Great Dealership Maxx V. , 07/18/2017 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my car brand new with only delivery miles on it. I test drove an Automatic Ultimate 3.8 and "Blind Bought" my R-spec. There were a couple minor factory defects with this car, but between Lisa Adamson's diligent response time to schedule repairs, and Micah Lawley's great Salesman support, Superior Hyundai in Anniston Alabama had me back on the road in no time. since then I have had no issues with my car and the maintenance team is super cooperative. Here are a couple things to be aware of though: 1) the traction control is very intrusive. 2) this car is not made for long trips to a vacation spot. its a ready to run racecar (to a degree) 3) this car is the best bang for your buck considering the amenities from the dealership and the manufacturer. 4) the transmission takes some getting use to (if you drive it hard, you WILL eventually grind a gear. thank you shift lock out!) Overall great purchase and very satisfying on an open road.

nice curves jimmyd , 10/31/2019 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful rides well for small car.Lots of power for entering highway.