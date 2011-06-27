Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great bang for the buck!
I bought this car to have fun driving and it doesn't disappoint! It's not going to be practical when it comes down to transporting more than 2 people, carrying excessive amounts of stuff in it or even fuel economy, but it is a hell of a lot of fun to drive! Great engine, excellent 8 speed auto are a blast! One word of warning: you will want to put AS or snow tires on it up north as it comes with summer tires. I am thrilled with this car!
Amazing Car
first off this website has a few things wrong with what the car exactly has. i have the base model but with duel tone seat and i had it checked out and i do have a limited rear slip differential, audio and cursie controls on the steering wheel and a few other things. I had the 2.0T before i got the 3.8 and as soon as i drove the 3.8 i could notice an extreme difference in the response and in the gear shifting. The actual gears ride to higher speeds while in the 2.0t the first and second is basically never to be driven in because it just doesn't reach high enough speeds to be practical while the 3.8 first and especially in second. and i know they fuel mpg is average around 18 but i drive in cruise control and i get around 22mpg. As well as it is a very safe car while i had the 2.0t someone going 65 in a 35 hit the front bumper and everyone in the car was completely un hurt and fine. Overall the 3.8 is a much better then the 2.0T and a very safe and practical car
Great Car, Great Dealership
I bought my car brand new with only delivery miles on it. I test drove an Automatic Ultimate 3.8 and "Blind Bought" my R-spec. There were a couple minor factory defects with this car, but between Lisa Adamson's diligent response time to schedule repairs, and Micah Lawley's great Salesman support, Superior Hyundai in Anniston Alabama had me back on the road in no time. since then I have had no issues with my car and the maintenance team is super cooperative. Here are a couple things to be aware of though: 1) the traction control is very intrusive. 2) this car is not made for long trips to a vacation spot. its a ready to run racecar (to a degree) 3) this car is the best bang for your buck considering the amenities from the dealership and the manufacturer. 4) the transmission takes some getting use to (if you drive it hard, you WILL eventually grind a gear. thank you shift lock out!) Overall great purchase and very satisfying on an open road.
nice curves
rides well for small car.Lots of power for entering highway.
common problems and 6 year ownership experience
I’ve owned both a 2010 base 2.0t genesis coupe and now currently a 2016 Ultimate 3.8 v6. My first genesis i had for 5 years from 68,000 miles till ihad issues with oil going through the intercooler as the car reached 110,000 miles. This issue could have been prevented if i had installed an oil catch can (which i highly recommended for all genesis coupes) saving the damage that was done to its motor. other then the oil issue the only other problems i encountered were bad motor mounts and losing ability to use the paddle shifters, everything else was solid! Given the problem of my 2.0t, I decided to sell the car and upgrade to a 2016 ultimate. this unfortunately is the last year of the coupe and was only offered in the 3.8 v6 for both 2015 & 2016. I’ve owned the 3.8 for a year now and 15,000 miles and it’s been amazing, great power, good transmission, wayyy better interior and the brembo breaks are the best. Only issue i’ve encountered is a common problem with fender creaks. i had both my front fenders removed and you will find that some spot welds weren’t fully filled in and once I had an exhaust shop fix them for me for $50 the creak was gone! If you’re shopping for a genesis, i recommend you’re okay with having no rear passengers unless their children due to the sloping roof line, you’re okay with the 16mpg and premium gas prices, and road noise past 75 mph. Other then that i’ve loved everything about the car hence why I bought another one.
