2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Elantra GT Hatchback
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,605*
Total Cash Price
$20,970
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,217*
Total Cash Price
$21,389
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,929*
Total Cash Price
$28,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$904
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$57
|$172
|$374
|$758
|$1,481
|$2,842
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,088
|Financing
|$1,128
|$907
|$671
|$420
|$152
|$3,278
|Depreciation
|$5,832
|$1,566
|$1,482
|$1,739
|$1,647
|$12,266
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,908
|$4,716
|$4,663
|$5,120
|$6,198
|$30,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$891
|$922
|$4,311
|Maintenance
|$58
|$175
|$381
|$773
|$1,511
|$2,899
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$942
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,110
|Financing
|$1,151
|$925
|$684
|$428
|$155
|$3,344
|Depreciation
|$5,949
|$1,597
|$1,512
|$1,774
|$1,680
|$12,511
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,106
|$4,810
|$4,756
|$5,222
|$6,322
|$31,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Elantra GT Hatchback N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$1,197
|$1,238
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$78
|$236
|$512
|$1,038
|$2,029
|$3,894
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,266
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,545
|$1,243
|$919
|$575
|$208
|$4,491
|Depreciation
|$7,990
|$2,145
|$2,030
|$2,382
|$2,256
|$16,804
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,574
|$6,461
|$6,388
|$7,014
|$8,491
|$41,929
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT in Virginia is:not available
Legal
