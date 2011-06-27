Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

John T , 12/28/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.