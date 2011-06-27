Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews
Great car
John T, 12/28/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.
Report Abuse
My Azera
Randal, 03/19/2019
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
its a great car but it likes to under steer under pressure.
Report Abuse
- Performance
Clean Ride
Michael Blumenthal, 05/24/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 14 people found this review helpful
Compare
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Azera
Related Used 2017 Hyundai Azera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
- 2019 Elantra GT
- Hyundai Elantra 2019
- 2020 Palisade
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019