  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Azera
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Azera
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Azeras for sale
List Price Range
$19,565 - $23,990
Used Azera for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Great car

John T, 12/28/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.

Report Abuse

My Azera

Randal, 03/19/2019
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

its a great car but it likes to under steer under pressure.

Performance
Report Abuse

Clean Ride

Michael Blumenthal, 05/24/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 14 people found this review helpful

Compare

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Azeras for sale

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Azera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles