Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
2017 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comes well equipped with convenience and technology features
  • Rides smoothly over bumps and rough roads
  • Interior is quiet on the highway
  • No option for all-wheel drive
  • Some brittle, shiny plastics cheapen upscale interior look
Which Azera does Edmunds recommend?

We think you'll be happy with the base 2017 Hyundai Azera. Yes, the Limited trim level offers lots of extra features, but the base trim level is very well equipped for the money. If you can do without items such as a panoramic sunroof, power rear sunshades and LED foglights, then you'll save several thousand dollars (when new) by going with the base Azera.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

With a likable combination of style, comfort and utility, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan with a lot going for it. As you'd expect, the cabin is quiet, with lots of space to stretch out inside. What's more, it comes with quite a bit of standard equipment. Even a base Azera comes with upscale items such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and blind-spot monitoring.

The Azera does have a few drawbacks, though. The V6 is the only engine you can get; Hyundai doesn't offer a more efficient four-cylinder or hybrid. You also can't get all-wheel drive with the Azera; many rival sedans give you a choice. Some of those rivals boast newer redesigns as well. For its part, this latest-generation Azera is near the end of its lifecycle, having last been redesigned in 2012. Still, the 2017 Hyundai Azera has appealing qualities, and we think it's worth a look if you're shopping for a well-equipped large sedan.

2017 Hyundai Azera models

The 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan offered in base and Limited trim levels. It's reasonably priced, comfortable and offers lots of standard equipment. The Limited trim level will likely appeal to safety-conscious buyers because it comes with lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

The lowest trim level on the Azera may be called the base, but don't let that fool you. It comes with a lot of features. Standard equipment includes a 3.3-liter V6 engine (293 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alert), keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (with 60/40-split folding capability), a chilled glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a hands-free automatic-opening trunk.

Electronics features include Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 14-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite radio.

For a few more amenities and some additional safety equipment, you can upgrade to the Azera's Limited trim level. It adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and forward collision warning systems, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a power rear sunshade and manual side-window sunshades.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2012 Hyundai Azera (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD) in base trim.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Hyundai Azera has received some revisions, including retuned steering, revised styling, a larger central touchscreen, and added safety equipment such as a blind-spot monitoring system and forward collision warning. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Hyundai Azera, however.

Driving

3.0
The Azera's 3.3-liter V6 is an effective powertrain, and the suspension does a pretty good job of balancing ride quality with handling precision.

Acceleration

4.0
The 293-horsepower V6 is gutsy, and it moves the big sedan around with authority. The six-speed automatic may not shift especially quickly, but it does so with uncommon smoothness. In Edmunds testing, the Azera went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is average for large sedans with a V6.

Braking

3.0
The brake pedal is responsive, and that helps with making in-town braking predictable. In Edmunds testing during a simulated panic stop, the Azera came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is slightly below average in this class.

Drivability

3.0
A reasonably powerful V6 and a conventional six-speed automatic transmission make the Azera relatively easy to drive on the highway, but throttle calibration is overly jumpy from a standstill, making it difficult to be smooth in slow-and-go traffic.

Comfort

3.0
If you're shopping for a large sedan with a comfortable ride, the Azera certainly fits the bill. The seats are a bit oddly shaped and hurt the Hyundai's score, but plenty of luxury items help smooth things over.

Seat comfort

2.5
Up front, it's unusually difficult to find a comfortable seating position despite the usual battery of adjustments available from a 12-way power driver seat. Also, the front headrests protrude forward, which won't be to some people's liking.

Ride comfort

3.5
The Azera has a good balance between control and comfort. It's nicely suited for both city and highway driving.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Engine noise is essentially nonexistent when cruising or during gentle acceleration. Road and wind noise is not quite as well isolated, but they certainly aren't excessive.

Interior

3.5
There's plenty of space inside the Azera and lots of upscale trimmings, but hard plastics give the otherwise-luxurious cabin a cheap feel. The optional panoramic sunroof eats up quite a bit of headroom.

Utility

3.5
Right in the middle of the large sedan segment, the Azera has decent trunk space, average small-item storage and a 60/40-split folding rear seat for transporting larger items.

Small-item storage

3.0
Door pockets, center console and glovebox storage are all average for the class.

Cargo space

3.5
The Azera has ample cargo volume with 16.3 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, but that's really just about the class average. The trunk's gooseneck hinges are concealed so as to not smash objects placed in the trunk.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Azera.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
John T,12/28/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.
My Azera
Randal,03/19/2019
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
its a great car but it likes to under steer under pressure.
Clean Ride
Michael Blumenthal,05/24/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Azera models:

Blue Link
Hyundai's Blue Link system provides emergency assistance, theft recovery and secondary driver features such as speed alert and geo-fencing.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Standard on all Azera's is blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert for safer lane-change maneuvers.
Forward Collision Warning
Upgrade to the Limited Azera and you'll get forward collision warning along with rear parking sensors for those tight parking spots.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Azera?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Azera trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited is priced between $21,000 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 17916 and40998 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Base is priced between $23,990 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 27243 and27243 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Azeras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Azera for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 Azeras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,000 and mileage as low as 17916 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Azera.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Azeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Azera for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,758.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,262.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Azera for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,510.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Azera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

