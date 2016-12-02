2017 Hyundai Azera Review
Pros & Cons
- Comes well equipped with convenience and technology features
- Rides smoothly over bumps and rough roads
- Interior is quiet on the highway
- No option for all-wheel drive
- Some brittle, shiny plastics cheapen upscale interior look
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Azera does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
With a likable combination of style, comfort and utility, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan with a lot going for it. As you'd expect, the cabin is quiet, with lots of space to stretch out inside. What's more, it comes with quite a bit of standard equipment. Even a base Azera comes with upscale items such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and blind-spot monitoring.
The Azera does have a few drawbacks, though. The V6 is the only engine you can get; Hyundai doesn't offer a more efficient four-cylinder or hybrid. You also can't get all-wheel drive with the Azera; many rival sedans give you a choice. Some of those rivals boast newer redesigns as well. For its part, this latest-generation Azera is near the end of its lifecycle, having last been redesigned in 2012. Still, the 2017 Hyundai Azera has appealing qualities, and we think it's worth a look if you're shopping for a well-equipped large sedan.
2017 Hyundai Azera models
The 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan offered in base and Limited trim levels. It's reasonably priced, comfortable and offers lots of standard equipment. The Limited trim level will likely appeal to safety-conscious buyers because it comes with lane departure warning and forward collision warning.
The lowest trim level on the Azera may be called the base, but don't let that fool you. It comes with a lot of features. Standard equipment includes a 3.3-liter V6 engine (293 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alert), keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (with 60/40-split folding capability), a chilled glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a hands-free automatic-opening trunk.
Electronics features include Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 14-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite radio.
For a few more amenities and some additional safety equipment, you can upgrade to the Azera's Limited trim level. It adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and forward collision warning systems, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a power rear sunshade and manual side-window sunshades.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2012 Hyundai Azera (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD) in base trim.
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Hyundai Azera has received some revisions, including retuned steering, revised styling, a larger central touchscreen, and added safety equipment such as a blind-spot monitoring system and forward collision warning. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Hyundai Azera, however.
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Azera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Azera models:
- Blue Link
- Hyundai's Blue Link system provides emergency assistance, theft recovery and secondary driver features such as speed alert and geo-fencing.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Standard on all Azera's is blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert for safer lane-change maneuvers.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Upgrade to the Limited Azera and you'll get forward collision warning along with rear parking sensors for those tight parking spots.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Azera
Related Used 2017 Hyundai Azera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid