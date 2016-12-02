Overall rating 3.5 / 5

With a likable combination of style, comfort and utility, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan with a lot going for it. As you'd expect, the cabin is quiet, with lots of space to stretch out inside. What's more, it comes with quite a bit of standard equipment. Even a base Azera comes with upscale items such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and blind-spot monitoring.

The Azera does have a few drawbacks, though. The V6 is the only engine you can get; Hyundai doesn't offer a more efficient four-cylinder or hybrid. You also can't get all-wheel drive with the Azera; many rival sedans give you a choice. Some of those rivals boast newer redesigns as well. For its part, this latest-generation Azera is near the end of its lifecycle, having last been redesigned in 2012. Still, the 2017 Hyundai Azera has appealing qualities, and we think it's worth a look if you're shopping for a well-equipped large sedan.