Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Accent Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,274*
Total Cash Price
$13,362
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,779*
Total Cash Price
$13,629
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,625*
Total Cash Price
$18,306
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,636*
Total Cash Price
$18,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$484
|$365
|$1,262
|$800
|$831
|$3,742
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$907
|Financing
|$719
|$578
|$427
|$268
|$97
|$2,089
|Depreciation
|$3,687
|$1,280
|$1,127
|$999
|$896
|$7,989
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,371
|$4,054
|$5,318
|$4,323
|$4,208
|$25,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,028
|Maintenance
|$494
|$372
|$1,287
|$816
|$848
|$3,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$925
|Financing
|$733
|$590
|$436
|$273
|$99
|$2,131
|Depreciation
|$3,761
|$1,306
|$1,150
|$1,019
|$914
|$8,149
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,518
|$4,135
|$5,424
|$4,409
|$4,292
|$25,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,410
|Maintenance
|$663
|$500
|$1,729
|$1,096
|$1,138
|$5,127
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,243
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$585
|$367
|$133
|$2,862
|Depreciation
|$5,051
|$1,754
|$1,544
|$1,369
|$1,228
|$10,945
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,098
|$5,554
|$7,286
|$5,923
|$5,765
|$34,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Accent Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$682
|$515
|$1,779
|$1,128
|$1,172
|$5,276
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,014
|$815
|$602
|$378
|$137
|$2,945
|Depreciation
|$5,199
|$1,805
|$1,589
|$1,409
|$1,263
|$11,264
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,393
|$5,716
|$7,498
|$6,095
|$5,933
|$35,636
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Accent
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Accent in Virginia is:not available
