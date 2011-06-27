Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Continental Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,159
|$1,511
|Clean
|$454
|$1,035
|$1,349
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$703
Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Continental Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,159
|$1,511
|Clean
|$454
|$1,035
|$1,349
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$703