2019 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews
Five Stars, Five Pros & Five Cons
After a week of driving the new Passport my top five favorite features are : (1) The Honda Sensing safety suite (I especially love the Blind Spot Monitoring, included at EXL and above), (2) the Apple Car Play is terrific, (3) the Nav on this Touring trim also works well, (4) The push buttons in the cargo area for quick fold-down of the back seats rock!, and (5) The underfloor storage area in the cargo area is handy for keeping items out of sight and secured from sliding around in the back. This Passport is not perfect though, so here are five things I would have Honda change (the first four are right between the driver and front passenger): (1) The Captain’s chair style arm rests are a bit narrow and short for my liking. I’d prefer more real estate to rest my forearm on. (2). The push button gear selector takes some getting used to. It may be the future of gear selection, but I still prefer something more mechanical, where muscle memory takes over instead of the Passport’s version that requires looking down to ensure pressing the correct button. (3) The Auto Stop/Start of the engine (e.g. when idling at a red light) is defaulted to *ON* every time you start the engine. The good news is that it is just one button press (just below the gear selector) to turn it off, but that is a bit annoying to do on every trip if you do not like this feature. I wish it was defaulted to the OFF position. (4) on Touring & Elite there is glossy piano black trim that collects finger prints and smudges like a champ. Honda places this all around the gear selector so if you are searching by feel for the buttons you are sure to smudge it all up (I don’t think this is an issue on the Sport or EX-L). (5). The lighting choices on the back of the vehicle are perplexing. The white reverse lights are all the way down just above the exhaust tips, making them less visible. Also, it seems that Honda removed the red “tail-light extension” lighting found on the rear hatch of the current Pilot (possibly to make the Passport more distinctive). It makes the tail/brake lights seem puny to me and ultimately less safe due to lack of visibility. Despite these cons, I feel the new Passport deserves 5 stars based on my limited experience thus far. The acceleration doesn’t really impress, but if you are comfortable using the paddle shifters, you can easily downshift when needed to make that tight merge onto the interstate, etc. I was able to average 26 mpg on the highway, which exceeded my expectation for this size of vehicle. During city driving the mpg has dropped down to 17-19 for me, which (sadly) is about what I expected. But your combined mpg can easily be in the low 20s as advertised. I like a higher vehicle stance and the Passport delivers. You will find that you are eye-to-eye with any full size pickups on the road around you. Overall, if you can live with the applicable cons that I listed above, then I think you will be very happy with this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It's not just a Pilot
I now have 5000 miles on my Passport and still love this vehicle. I would change only one thing in it if I could. I would put the 6 speed transmission from my wife's 2018 Pilot in it. The 9 speed pushbutton is very smooth. However there is a noticeable hesitation when shifting from park to drive or reverse. I also like the shift lever better than the pushbuttons. However, I wouldn't let this stop me from buying another Passport. As I said in my first review this vehicle does everything well. It's a real comfortable very good handling SUV with plenty of power and loads of room. My wife loves her Pilot but says she would rather have a Passport. My Passport now has 8500 miles in 15 months. It runs smoother and quieter then when it was new. And it was real good then. It's faster than my 06 three series BMW was and my gas mileage is pretty good for a large AWD SUV. 22 mpg around town and 25 to 26 on the highway. I've never driven a better handling SUV and it has loads of room and is real comfortable. And not a problem so far. I also have a 2018 pilot. If you don't need the third row of seats I would definitely get the Passport.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
We like it so much we are buying another!
We bought our Silver with black Elite in March (6 months ago) and have put nearly 14,000 miles on it so far. We have had a cross country trip as well as a few other closer trips and we love it on the road. Very comfortable on the highway and passes slower traffic with ease. The car feels substantial on the road yet also somewhat nimble as you zip around town. I have loaded the Passport up with building materials several times and am always amazed at how much it will hold and the interior has held up very well to this abuse. I enjoy the looks of the Passport and the blacked out trim which gives it somewhat of a rugged look. The ventilated seats are adequate and similar to other cars that I have driven but don’t expect to actually feel air blowing out of the seat. We have had no problems with the car and have had the scheduled service done at the local dealer. If you want to do a lot of rock crawling and some serious off roading then you probably should get a 4Runner or a Jeep. If you are like the rest of us and want to have a comfortable, smooth road car with the ability to do some light off roading then look no further. We have enjoyed this car so much that we have decided to get another Elite but this time in white.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
61 years of car buying
I have purchased 50 plus vehicles since my first car in 1959 and and first new car in 1960. They included vehicles from motor homes to motorcycles, conversion vans to sports cars, and an honest effort to find a perfect vehicle. All were in one way or another a compromise, too tall, too small, poor build quality, unreliable, etc. At still under 1,000 miles the 2019 Honda Passport Touring may be my nearest to purchasing an ideal vehicle. Reasonably priced the Passport has a surprising good ride. It is as quiet as my 2014 Acura TL. It is almost 2 seconds faster 0-60 than the hottest car made in 1957, the V8 Chevrolet with the performance package. In the long term I am convinced the V6 engine will be more reliable and less costly than the competition's turbocharged.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What's not to love
We have had the 2019 Passport Elite for about 6 weeks. (1500 miles) We got 28.5 MPG on a recent trip. Almost bought a new Rav-4 but wife & I bumped our heads getting in. The Passport is incredibly roomy. We like the height and width and 20" tires. A 300 pound friend said it was the biggest back seat he had ever been in. Feels like a solid, well made vehicle. Pleasure to drive. Loaded with technology. Enough power to keep you out of trouble.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Passport
Related 2019 Honda Passport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery