2019 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews

Five Stars, Five Pros & Five Cons Tiger G. , 02/26/2019 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 287 of 296 people found this review helpful After a week of driving the new Passport my top five favorite features are : (1) The Honda Sensing safety suite (I especially love the Blind Spot Monitoring, included at EXL and above), (2) the Apple Car Play is terrific, (3) the Nav on this Touring trim also works well, (4) The push buttons in the cargo area for quick fold-down of the back seats rock!, and (5) The underfloor storage area in the cargo area is handy for keeping items out of sight and secured from sliding around in the back. This Passport is not perfect though, so here are five things I would have Honda change (the first four are right between the driver and front passenger): (1) The Captain’s chair style arm rests are a bit narrow and short for my liking. I’d prefer more real estate to rest my forearm on. (2). The push button gear selector takes some getting used to. It may be the future of gear selection, but I still prefer something more mechanical, where muscle memory takes over instead of the Passport’s version that requires looking down to ensure pressing the correct button. (3) The Auto Stop/Start of the engine (e.g. when idling at a red light) is defaulted to *ON* every time you start the engine. The good news is that it is just one button press (just below the gear selector) to turn it off, but that is a bit annoying to do on every trip if you do not like this feature. I wish it was defaulted to the OFF position. (4) on Touring & Elite there is glossy piano black trim that collects finger prints and smudges like a champ. Honda places this all around the gear selector so if you are searching by feel for the buttons you are sure to smudge it all up (I don’t think this is an issue on the Sport or EX-L). (5). The lighting choices on the back of the vehicle are perplexing. The white reverse lights are all the way down just above the exhaust tips, making them less visible. Also, it seems that Honda removed the red “tail-light extension” lighting found on the rear hatch of the current Pilot (possibly to make the Passport more distinctive). It makes the tail/brake lights seem puny to me and ultimately less safe due to lack of visibility. Despite these cons, I feel the new Passport deserves 5 stars based on my limited experience thus far. The acceleration doesn’t really impress, but if you are comfortable using the paddle shifters, you can easily downshift when needed to make that tight merge onto the interstate, etc. I was able to average 26 mpg on the highway, which exceeded my expectation for this size of vehicle. During city driving the mpg has dropped down to 17-19 for me, which (sadly) is about what I expected. But your combined mpg can easily be in the low 20s as advertised. I like a higher vehicle stance and the Passport delivers. You will find that you are eye-to-eye with any full size pickups on the road around you. Overall, if you can live with the applicable cons that I listed above, then I think you will be very happy with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's not just a Pilot NH , 05/16/2019 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 108 of 112 people found this review helpful I now have 5000 miles on my Passport and still love this vehicle. I would change only one thing in it if I could. I would put the 6 speed transmission from my wife's 2018 Pilot in it. The 9 speed pushbutton is very smooth. However there is a noticeable hesitation when shifting from park to drive or reverse. I also like the shift lever better than the pushbuttons. However, I wouldn't let this stop me from buying another Passport. As I said in my first review this vehicle does everything well. It's a real comfortable very good handling SUV with plenty of power and loads of room. My wife loves her Pilot but says she would rather have a Passport. My Passport now has 8500 miles in 15 months. It runs smoother and quieter then when it was new. And it was real good then. It's faster than my 06 three series BMW was and my gas mileage is pretty good for a large AWD SUV. 22 mpg around town and 25 to 26 on the highway. I've never driven a better handling SUV and it has loads of room and is real comfortable. And not a problem so far. I also have a 2018 pilot. If you don't need the third row of seats I would definitely get the Passport. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We like it so much we are buying another! Mark , 09/13/2019 Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful We bought our Silver with black Elite in March (6 months ago) and have put nearly 14,000 miles on it so far. We have had a cross country trip as well as a few other closer trips and we love it on the road. Very comfortable on the highway and passes slower traffic with ease. The car feels substantial on the road yet also somewhat nimble as you zip around town. I have loaded the Passport up with building materials several times and am always amazed at how much it will hold and the interior has held up very well to this abuse. I enjoy the looks of the Passport and the blacked out trim which gives it somewhat of a rugged look. The ventilated seats are adequate and similar to other cars that I have driven but don’t expect to actually feel air blowing out of the seat. We have had no problems with the car and have had the scheduled service done at the local dealer. If you want to do a lot of rock crawling and some serious off roading then you probably should get a 4Runner or a Jeep. If you are like the rest of us and want to have a comfortable, smooth road car with the ability to do some light off roading then look no further. We have enjoyed this car so much that we have decided to get another Elite but this time in white. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

61 years of car buying Robert Regan , 09/27/2019 Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have purchased 50 plus vehicles since my first car in 1959 and and first new car in 1960. They included vehicles from motor homes to motorcycles, conversion vans to sports cars, and an honest effort to find a perfect vehicle. All were in one way or another a compromise, too tall, too small, poor build quality, unreliable, etc. At still under 1,000 miles the 2019 Honda Passport Touring may be my nearest to purchasing an ideal vehicle. Reasonably priced the Passport has a surprising good ride. It is as quiet as my 2014 Acura TL. It is almost 2 seconds faster 0-60 than the hottest car made in 1957, the V8 Chevrolet with the performance package. In the long term I am convinced the V6 engine will be more reliable and less costly than the competition's turbocharged. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse