Used 2016 Honda Fit LX Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|36
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|33/41 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/434.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|36
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Torque
|114 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|160.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2544 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|99.6 in.
|Width
|67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|185/60R15 84T tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,690
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
