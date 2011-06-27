  1. Home
Used 2006 Honda Element Consumer Reviews

Great Ski Car

Runmaster, 01/29/2009
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I purchased an '06 knowing that changes were going to made in the '07. I did not care for the new belt system and the front grill. Also, this was the 1st generation Element and I believe that all the issues are worked out with the last year of a generation change. (Front windshield, A/C, AWD, etc.) I have been correct. This car (SUV) is rock solid.

Not for everyone, but a great car

Jonathan W., 10/18/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have had my Element for 5 years now and am still waiting for the first sign of a problem. (OK, there was an airbag light that came on for no apparent reason, but a brief visit to the dealer fixed that.) It just keeps on running despite my best efforts to wear it out. The all wheel drive works great, and while it is not a performance car by any means, it has more than enough giddy-up. The absence of carpets, along with the water resistant upholstery, makes it an ideal choice for camping, swimming, etc. -- even with dogs. I am 40 years old, but I don't think I will ever outgrow the Element. I look forward to keeping this car for 5 more years and then getting a new Element.

Love the toaster,!

Karen, 10/21/2015
EX-P 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Fun, easy to drive and so versatile with the large cargo area, it's like having the storage space of a minivan but the compact exterior for smaller spaces. The only tricky part for me is getting in and out of the back seat (having bad knees) is a bit awkward. A backseat heating/cooling vent would also be nice for ventilation, but I've travelled back and forth across the country several times and it has been a great ride every time. The all wheel drive makes snow and ice travel possible, where I've had other vehicles unable to do the job in bad weather. Honda Element owners seem friendly and happy - many Element drivers wave to me as if to say, "isn't this a great car to drive!" I've also found it humorous when I come out to the parking lot where I've parked far away from cars, only to find two to three other Elements parked around mine.

Best car ever

elementgal, 12/21/2011
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I have owned 2 Elements and I have loved them both. Best cars ever. Great gas mileage and roomy! Can clean out easy so if you have 1-2 kids this car is perfect. Very roomy in the backseat for your passengers. This car goes anywhere! Snow, Ice, Grass, Water... You name it, it goes!

It became a legend

drrtygary, 05/23/2015
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

In 2003, I hated them. They were square, somehow shy looking, and yet moved with unearned confidence. Then, in 2009, when a friend told me he was looking for one, I gave it a second glance. I test-drove one. Seven hours later, it was in my name. I bought my 2006 Element EX with 30,000 miles on it. Six years later, when the odometer read about 77,000 miles, I found it hit by a driver and totaled. Very sad. This Element is the perfect companion. It's resilient, adaptable, and always two steps ahead. It finished my...sentences. As long as I fed it oil and kept it up, it was dependable. In 2015, I'm looking to buy my second Element. I love this car, even if it's a bit nerdy and too forgiving.

