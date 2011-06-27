  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length157.7 in.
Curb weight2302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Super Blue Marine Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Roma Red
  • Red
  • Orange Red Pearl Metallic
  • Orange Pearl Metallic
  • New Deep Red
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Woodland Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
