Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews
I love my Del Sol, I'll never sell it!
It's been almost 15 years since I purchased my '94 samba green si and I've racked up 209,000 miles. Three cross country drives from TN to CA, countless drives between MI to FL and it has been my only vehicle for commuting. I've followed Honda's recommendations for service and have never had any major issues. Nowadays I'm living in Ohio and admit that it doesn't handle especially well in snow over 6 inches, but the front wheel drive helps. The paint held up great and it looks pretty shiny and new still. It's a pleasure to drive on curvy roads and I really enjoy the smiles the little kids give me. It's a great conversation piece.
good, cute, reliable little baby car
At its first sight on our city road, i've said to my self, someday i wanna own this car cause i was then new here in the country and still coping with the environment. once i got employed i immediately searched and bought this car. and no regret, i love it. almost maintenance free if not low cost to maintain. i love the gas mileage consumption. i love the style, the practicality to use, and plan to keep it for so long till it becomes rare and antique/vintage or becomes collector's item. so for those out there who owns one, try to keep and maintain it and you'll be delighted.
What a feeling!
I went on this site to toy with the idea of selling my delSol. I bought "Kiwi" (Samba Green) over 10 years ago. Best car ever -- FUN! I've babied it a bit, and still shines like new. The green color is so cool...it's become my "trademark". With only 80K miles, and seeing the reviews of 180K+ and still going strong, I think I have changed my mind about selling -- we have a long relationship ahead. :-)
you should buy a Del Sol
I bought this car as a fuel saver. It was my first car, I could trust it to get me anywhere safely. I have owned it for over 10 years and it still runs great. My only concern is the size. No one can see it. We get tons of compliments on it.
Keeper
I just bought this car and i'm in love with it. It handles wonderfully on the turns and has plenty of power. if you have a chance to buy one do it!
Sponsored cars related to the Civic del Sol
Related Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner