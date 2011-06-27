Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews

I love my Del Sol, I'll never sell it! penny , 08/04/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's been almost 15 years since I purchased my '94 samba green si and I've racked up 209,000 miles. Three cross country drives from TN to CA, countless drives between MI to FL and it has been my only vehicle for commuting. I've followed Honda's recommendations for service and have never had any major issues. Nowadays I'm living in Ohio and admit that it doesn't handle especially well in snow over 6 inches, but the front wheel drive helps. The paint held up great and it looks pretty shiny and new still. It's a pleasure to drive on curvy roads and I really enjoy the smiles the little kids give me. It's a great conversation piece. Report Abuse

good, cute, reliable little baby car louie almeida , 08/21/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful At its first sight on our city road, i've said to my self, someday i wanna own this car cause i was then new here in the country and still coping with the environment. once i got employed i immediately searched and bought this car. and no regret, i love it. almost maintenance free if not low cost to maintain. i love the gas mileage consumption. i love the style, the practicality to use, and plan to keep it for so long till it becomes rare and antique/vintage or becomes collector's item. so for those out there who owns one, try to keep and maintain it and you'll be delighted. Report Abuse

What a feeling! Kiwi's owner , 04/14/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I went on this site to toy with the idea of selling my delSol. I bought "Kiwi" (Samba Green) over 10 years ago. Best car ever -- FUN! I've babied it a bit, and still shines like new. The green color is so cool...it's become my "trademark". With only 80K miles, and seeing the reviews of 180K+ and still going strong, I think I have changed my mind about selling -- we have a long relationship ahead. :-) Report Abuse

you should buy a Del Sol heather , 12/31/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a fuel saver. It was my first car, I could trust it to get me anywhere safely. I have owned it for over 10 years and it still runs great. My only concern is the size. No one can see it. We get tons of compliments on it. Report Abuse