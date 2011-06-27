Used 2001 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Owned for 13 years and counting... Pat , 04/17/2015 EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2002 with 35,000 mils on it. I just hit 273,000 miles and this baby is still going strong. The wheel wells are starting to get body rot, but I have nothing negative to say about this car. Report Abuse

Proved to be a reliable car. pcast99 , 11/11/2014 EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my 2001 Accord EX 2.3 Vtec with 176,000 miles and it still runs like it did fifteen years ago. It is my second car, and by all means it is a godsend compared to what I owned before. This car starts up, drives straight as an arrow and shifts without hesitation. And for being as old as it is and spending it's life in Ohio and it's winters it has hardly any rust on it. The interior is fairly roomy and comfy for what it is. Don't get why some say it's stiff on the highway it feels fine to me. As looks go it's pretty bland, so don't expect any eye catching around town. But if you want dependable transportation that won't leave you stranded look no further.

300k miles and still going strong! jump man , 04/26/2016 EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful purchased this car 3 years ago due to me reading good reviews about how reliable it is and the reviews were right. I put 25k miles per year on it. Super reliable, comfortable and drives great.. even in the snow. my cruise control doesn't work anymore which is a bummer but everything else works great. if you need a comfortable low maintenance car to get you from A to B this is the best bang for the buck.. I wonder if I could break a record and put 1,000,000 miles on it

Excellent zdoyle1 , 02/06/2015 EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I own a 2001 Accord Ex-L V6 with 218k miles. I tend to be quite hard on this car but it doesn't seem to mind. I have owned it for 5 years now with no major issues- I did have the timing belt replaced around 175k miles and a new hole drilled for the oil pan around 215k miles. I still average 25 mpg around town! Anyone who rides in my car is always surprised to learn how high the mileage is. This car has made me loyal to Honda and I will never understand why people would choose to own anything of lesser quality.