Used 1993 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
My baby since 1995!!!!
I love, Love, LOVE my 1993 Honda Accord EX 2-door coupe! I bought her in 1995, so I am her 2nd owner....but I still consider that I am her only owner. This has been the best and most reliable car I ever owned. She has just over 220,000 miles (200,000 driven by me) and has had only minor repairs over the years. Biggest things were timing belt, radiator, and brakes. Most parts are still the original. I can't say enough about how great this model year was (and still is). Her beauty on the road still holds up among all the "new model" babes out there. People are always commenting to me about how good she looks!
honda
great dependable fun fuel efficent car.lasts 200,000 plus miles if you do your maintenance on time and keep it done thrughout the life of the car.also dont modify engine for this 200,000 plus mile to happen.most ones i checked at salvage yard had closer to 300,000 miles.this is a good way to do your on evaulation of dependibility.
Outstanding car
I have had this for the past 13 years, and it had been the most reliable piece of equipment I ever owned. For a 4-cyl, it provides unbelievable acceleration and all the power options have been working well to date.
Still running
Overall good experience with this car I bought it at 50000 miles and i have it now up to 130000. I went through 3 starters hhhmmm oh well still have another problem now but it is ok. This would have cost me more if I had not done all the work myself alot more. Good handeling except for the strut towers going bad mainly the right starts making bed spring noises. another possible thing brakes can go out the bolt that is on the box that has the brake fluid not the one under the hood bolt can come out a bit and the fluid bleeds everywhere then fun bleed the brakes time.
keeps going and going....
I've had this car for about 4 years now and have had to make no repairs outside of standard maintanence. This honda is by far the most reliable car I've owned. While the ride is reasonably peppy, the styling is pretty sedate and I can't say I find the car particularly exciting. I have no doubt that it will last as long as I want it to though -- great buy and I've never once been sorry for the purchase. --left passenger automatic window sticks a bit but still works. --Some groans and squeaks at cruising speed.
