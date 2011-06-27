  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. 2022 GMC Yukon
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC Yukon Denali Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/456.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,616 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Convenience Package +$450
Premium Capability Package w/Active Response 4WD +$1,795
Denali Premium Package +$6,600
Option Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Advanced Technology Package +$1,880
Max Trailering Package +$465
Denali Ultimate Package +$10,355
Denali Performance Black Packageyes
Enhanced Trailering Technology Package +$750
GMC Protection Package +$375
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reflective Window Shade +$135
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Center Console Lockable Storage Box +$195
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$595
Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Security Shade +$260
Power Release 60/40 Split-Folding Second Row Bench Seatsyes
Illuminated Liftgate Sill Plate +$495
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$175
Floor Console w/Storage Area +-$350
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
Rear Seat Media System +$1,995
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Exterior Options
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Black Exhaust Tip +$190
Power Retractable Assist Steps +$1,745
22" Black Wheels w/Selective Machining +$3,195
22" x 9.0" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Paint +$1,985
22" Multi-Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Molded Splash Guards +$205
22" Multi-Split Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels +$3,195
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$495
Illumination Package +$550
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Wheel Locks +$85
Power Panoramic Sunroof +$1,500
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,827 lbs.
Gross weight7,500 lbs.
Height76.5 in.
Length210.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity122.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,616 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.0 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Hunter Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Redwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Teak/Light Shale, leather
  • Brownstone/Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Walnut/Very Dark Ash Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/60R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
