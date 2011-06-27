  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Vandura
  4. Used 1994 GMC Vandura
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Vandura Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Vandura
Overview
See Vandura Inventory
See Vandura Inventory
See Vandura Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/660.0 mi.495.0/660.0 mi.495.0/660.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height79.5 in.82.3 in.79.5 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.146.0 in.125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.225.1 in.204.1 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
See Vandura InventorySee Vandura InventorySee Vandura Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Vandura info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles