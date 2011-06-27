2020 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews

Literally I don't know what Edmunds reviewed -- I recently checked out all the small-mid SUV's at the LA auto show and was surprised to find the Terrain to my liking. My brother has a CX-5 which is very nice, good materials and it drives quiet and handles well, but just feels cramped up front for me (6ft, 240lb guy). It feels roomier than most competitors including CX-5, has decent materials throughout, and the option for a very powerful 2.0L Turbo. I then test drove one and it drives really nice, very quiet ride, awesome acceleration, smooth shifting 9-speed. Nice storage in back and a folding front passenger seat to carry 8ft long items -- nothing else I've found has this! Edmunds must be paid by Honda or something. I wouldn't touch their models with CVT. Needless to say, I'm 90% sold this will be my next vehicle.

K squared , 03/24/2020 SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

21 of 22 people found this review helpful

I drive a CRV at work all day in all kinds of Phoenix metro traffic. It is OK but my 2020 Terrain has it beat overall in my opinion. The 2.0 turbo is zippy, and quiet. I drove a 2020 1.5L turbo up to Flagstaff and I would recommend the bigger engine, glad I bought it. The CRV and its CVT transmission is loud and annoying on the freeway. Hard to keep a consistent speed on the freeway which drives me nuts. I notice the Terrain has a quieter cabin because I can hear people talk on the phone. I am 6’9 and would always like more legroom but the console of the CRV digs into my right leg, in the Terrain it does not. I am still getting used to no shifter but the extra room is nice. To me the only thing the CRV wins in the comparison is it gets really good gas mileage & it has never been in the shop for a repair in 88,000 miles (1 1/2 years). I hope the Terrain is comparable in that area! Not sure I agree with all the CRV hype and the experts ragging on the Terrain. I like the look of the Terrain and 18/19/20’s look WAY better than its boxy predecessor.