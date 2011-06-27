Used 2014 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,516*
Total Cash Price
$12,449
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,644*
Total Cash Price
$16,721
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,937*
Total Cash Price
$12,205
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,801*
Total Cash Price
$17,209
SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,933*
Total Cash Price
$16,843
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,094*
Total Cash Price
$12,693
SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,959*
Total Cash Price
$17,697
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,937*
Total Cash Price
$12,205
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,699*
Total Cash Price
$13,792
Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,882*
Total Cash Price
$15,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$3,774
|Maintenance
|$1,214
|$345
|$2,191
|$479
|$1,725
|$5,954
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$696
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$863
|Financing
|$669
|$539
|$399
|$249
|$91
|$1,946
|Depreciation
|$2,923
|$1,250
|$1,100
|$974
|$874
|$7,121
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,926
|$4,733
|$6,440
|$4,622
|$5,795
|$29,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,012
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$1,630
|$463
|$2,943
|$644
|$2,317
|$7,997
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$934
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,159
|Financing
|$899
|$723
|$536
|$334
|$122
|$2,614
|Depreciation
|$3,926
|$1,678
|$1,477
|$1,308
|$1,174
|$9,564
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,646
|$6,357
|$8,650
|$6,207
|$7,783
|$39,644
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$697
|$718
|$739
|$762
|$784
|$3,700
|Maintenance
|$1,190
|$338
|$2,148
|$470
|$1,691
|$5,837
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$682
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$846
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$391
|$244
|$89
|$1,908
|Depreciation
|$2,866
|$1,225
|$1,078
|$955
|$857
|$6,981
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,771
|$4,640
|$6,314
|$4,531
|$5,681
|$28,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$1,678
|$477
|$3,029
|$663
|$2,384
|$8,230
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,193
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$551
|$344
|$125
|$2,690
|Depreciation
|$4,041
|$1,727
|$1,520
|$1,347
|$1,208
|$9,843
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,957
|$6,542
|$8,903
|$6,389
|$8,010
|$40,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,052
|$1,082
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$1,642
|$466
|$2,964
|$649
|$2,334
|$8,055
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,167
|Financing
|$905
|$729
|$540
|$337
|$123
|$2,633
|Depreciation
|$3,955
|$1,690
|$1,488
|$1,318
|$1,183
|$9,634
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,724
|$6,403
|$8,713
|$6,253
|$7,840
|$39,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$815
|$3,848
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$352
|$2,234
|$489
|$1,759
|$6,070
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$709
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$880
|Financing
|$682
|$549
|$407
|$254
|$93
|$1,984
|Depreciation
|$2,981
|$1,274
|$1,121
|$993
|$891
|$7,260
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,082
|$4,826
|$6,567
|$4,712
|$5,908
|$30,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,105
|$1,137
|$5,365
|Maintenance
|$1,726
|$490
|$3,115
|$682
|$2,452
|$8,464
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$989
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,227
|Financing
|$951
|$766
|$567
|$354
|$129
|$2,767
|Depreciation
|$4,156
|$1,776
|$1,563
|$1,385
|$1,243
|$10,122
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,268
|$6,728
|$9,155
|$6,570
|$8,237
|$41,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$697
|$718
|$739
|$762
|$784
|$3,700
|Maintenance
|$1,190
|$338
|$2,148
|$470
|$1,691
|$5,837
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$682
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$846
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$391
|$244
|$89
|$1,908
|Depreciation
|$2,866
|$1,225
|$1,078
|$955
|$857
|$6,981
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,771
|$4,640
|$6,314
|$4,531
|$5,681
|$28,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$1,345
|$382
|$2,427
|$531
|$1,911
|$6,596
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$771
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$956
|Financing
|$741
|$597
|$442
|$276
|$101
|$2,156
|Depreciation
|$3,239
|$1,384
|$1,218
|$1,079
|$968
|$7,889
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,781
|$5,243
|$7,135
|$5,120
|$6,420
|$32,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$945
|$972
|$4,588
|Maintenance
|$1,476
|$419
|$2,664
|$583
|$2,097
|$7,238
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,049
|Financing
|$813
|$655
|$485
|$303
|$110
|$2,366
|Depreciation
|$3,554
|$1,519
|$1,337
|$1,184
|$1,063
|$8,656
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,636
|$5,754
|$7,829
|$5,618
|$7,044
|$35,882
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Terrain
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 GMC Terrain info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019