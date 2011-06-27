Used 2013 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews
Love this dependable vehicle
I purchased this vehicle new in 2013 and love it. Ride, handling, gas mileage, are great with no complaints. I recently traded it for a 2019 Acadia because I wanted a vehicle to pull a trailer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Known Defect in Engine Oil Consumption
I recently bought a 2013 GMC Terrain 2.4 L. The price seemed fair and vehicle appeared to be in good condition with relatively low miles. I did purchase an after market warranty, and am so thankful I did. I have had this vehicle for less than 5 months, and am now having to replace the engine. The engine not only consumes oil, but also builds condensation. My first indication of this was during a routine oil change when emulsified oil was found on the oil cap and the dipstick. No actual oil level was showing, only the emulsified oil film. When opening the drain plug, only about 2 to 2 1/2 quarts of oil came out. I felt the oil and found a fine gritty feeling in the oil...very bad sign. First thing Monday morning I called a GMC dealer and brought the vehicle to them reporting emulsified oil in the engine. Later that day I received a call telling me the timing chain needed replaced. As I have found out since, this is a common practice, but is not and does not resolve the root cause, it is just a band aid to put money in the dealers pocket. The repair facility stated I had mentioned a noise coming from the engine, which I had not done, performed and engine diagnostics, which I hadn't authorized, then told me I would owe them several hundred dollars that was not covered in my aftermarket warranty. Mind you, I had not check engine light, no alarms, no indication of any problem other that the oil issue I visually and physically saw. I have had to fight with the dealers repair facility to get the root cause of the problem addressed and an adjuster from the warranty company went to the facility to inspect the engine. Then and only then did I find out this engine would have to be replaced and as I did my own research found this is a common and ongoing issue with this engine. I have a friend with a 2017 Terrain that I asked if they were having any issues, and the told me that there last oil change they had emulsified oil on the dipstick. Welcome to my world. They fortunately are still under manufacturers warranty and are planning to get rid of the vehicle. GM has known about this problem and refuses to address it and make it right for their customers, even after our tax dollars went to bail them out. Shame on you and your 7 figure bonuses. I have always bought American, but this will definitely change that. Our federal government should step in and force them to fix their mess. I will still be on the hook for several hundred dollars and will only have a used engine as a replacement. So here we go again. Once repaired I will need to get rid of the vehicle as I still have a few years left on the loan. DO NOT BUY.
- Performance
Great Ride
This is perhaps the most comfortable vehicle I have owned. Prior the Terrain I had an Audi and two cars ago a Mercedes and I do not for a second regret changing continents. I always chuckle a little bit when reviews say that such and such a car has less enthusiastic performance... compared to what. I tested a Mercedes GLK the same day as the Terrain, granted I used the gas peddle differently but I noticed no difference in acceleration and the handling was better with the GMC. In fact the stability when cornering is superior to that of my last five vehicles (3 Japanese and 2 German)
Regretful buy
Extremely disappointed with my 2013 GMC Terrain. It has a 2.4 cylinder engine that consumes too much oil between oil changes. A Technical Service Bulletin was issued by GM for the problem but they have not done a full recall yet. Vehicle was stalling due to low oil issues. Intake Solenoid had to be replaced because of low oil levels. Transmission fluid leaked from trans torque converter seal, left rear wheel hub had to be replaced due to bearings going bad all with just 52k miles. The engine specifically in my vehicle is a safety hazard/concern for anyone with a family. My wife is a nanny and does not drive the vehicle aggressively.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GMC Terrain Now 5 yrs 74,000 miles. Satisfied.
Still no substantial complaints. MPG 4 cylinder disappoints, avg mixed about 26 mpg. Power driver's seat not supportive enough, uncomfortable after 30 mins. Engine - A/C noisy in ECO mode. All things considered Not Bad. The pros: everything else: easy in and out, stylish inside and out, all power except lift gate, heated power seats, heated power mirrors, windows, great infotainment, GMC upscale std features. NO PROBLEMS, NO REPAIRS, NO EXPENSIVE SURPRISES. Tire note: original Firestone Destination LE lasted 72,000 miles! Recently installed 4 Vredestein Quatrack 5 (from Netherlands). What a BIG, BIG difference! Much smoother and quieter ride, better handling, with a full chart of 8+++ attributes. This review is likely the last for the Terrain.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Terrain
Related Used 2013 GMC Terrain info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana