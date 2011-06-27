  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.7 ft.43.4 ft.43.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Curb weight5574 lbs.5286 lbs.5286 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height74.6 in.73.6 in.73.6 in.
Maximum payload3026.0 lbs.3314.0 lbs.3314.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsnono
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Copper Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colorsnono
  • Navy
  • Ruby
  • Neutral
  • Ruby
  • Gray
