Used 1997 GMC Suburban Consumer Reviews
Dependable Family Vehicle
This vehicle has proven itself; especially if you have a large size family. Whether in hot/cold climate, the surbuban always started and performed above standards. Very roomy, dependable, and stylish.
Knock on wood
I have done nothing except for regular maintenance on this vehicle. 1 fuel pump. Two sets of front brakes. 1 water pump. The interstate ride is phenomenal if you can afford the gas. 11 miles to a gallon. 1 tune-up in 10 years. We are overdue. We load it up and go. No thoughts of breakdowns so far. Please Lord, don't let this little bit of bragging jinx me
Doesn't quit
My 97 Burb was without a doubt, the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owend. It is currently at 391,500 kms (Yes you read it correctly) and going strong.I live in Canada and use it for hunting, fishing, and in -35 degree celcius weather. I have no worries about turning the key and making another 1500 km trip without notice or time to prep. Aside from changing the Fuel Pump once (common problem), I have not had any major issues with her. There is no rust on it and the interior is still in great shape without cracks in the dash or holes in the seats. Aside from regular maintenace and fluid changes, the only thing that I had to change was the air freshener. It never quits!
Car Eating Me Out of House and Home
This car looks really cool but I have only had it a year and it has already cost me $3000 in repair bills. It has been a nightmare and waste of my time waiting in the waiting rooms while it gets fixed. And that doesnt include the $900 for the tires I will have to replace if I keep it. I've only had it a year and bought it with under 100k miles.
Tough & Reliable
We purchased our '97 Suburban new and will probably have it for 3-5 more years. It's been a great vehicle! I'm big on maintenance. Treat the car right and the car will treat you right. Consequently, we've never had a break down or surprise issue.
