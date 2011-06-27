Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1993 GMC Sonoma SLE 4x4 Ext. Cab Goose , 09/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck when I first got my permit to fix up and have fun. Then, things went down hill and i ran out of money so i couldn't fix her. Now she's a woods-beater. Sonomas are the most reliable trucks you could ever own. Report Abuse

All Good bowlingchamp , 02/08/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Over all a great truck. I have 180,450 miles on my truck and it still goes strong. I reckon she will run till 300,000! I have tried to bust it numerous times, but it won't!! Great truck!

Dependable Qzardesigner , 04/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the truck new in 1993 and it has proved reliable ever since. I now have 167,000 miles on it. This truck has the 4.3 engine. I wish GM could learn how to make a good set of front brakes because every GM car I have owned this one included is hard on the front brakes. The heater core had to be replaced in 2002. Serpentine belt pulley replaced in 2000. The major annoyance is the paint, as it continues to flake off. According to GM the primer is bad and won't allow the paint to adhere. Overall, though, this truck has been a good runner and very dependable.