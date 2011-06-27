  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Syclone Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Gross weight4350 lbs.
Height60.0 in.
Maximum payload500.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue
  • Midnight Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Bright Teal
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Garnet
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
