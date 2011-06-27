  1. Home
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab

2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,978*

Total Cash Price

$89,482

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,140*

Total Cash Price

$80,404

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,410*

Total Cash Price

$73,271

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,004*

Total Cash Price

$71,975

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,382*

Total Cash Price

$66,787

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,653*

Total Cash Price

$83,646

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,464*

Total Cash Price

$86,240

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,086*

Total Cash Price

$91,427

Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,086*

Total Cash Price

$91,427

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,085*

Total Cash Price

$67,436

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$101,897*

Total Cash Price

$94,021

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,274*

Total Cash Price

$64,842

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,410*

Total Cash Price

$73,271

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,140*

Total Cash Price

$80,404

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,490*

Total Cash Price

$68,733

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,437*

Total Cash Price

$79,756

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,707*

Total Cash Price

$72,623

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,679*

Total Cash Price

$66,139

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,140*

Total Cash Price

$80,404

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,384*

Total Cash Price

$90,779

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,382*

Total Cash Price

$66,787

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,545*

Total Cash Price

$81,701

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,274*

Total Cash Price

$64,842

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,815*

Total Cash Price

$74,568

4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,464*

Total Cash Price

$86,240

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,248*

Total Cash Price

$82,349

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$104,708*

Total Cash Price

$96,615

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,329*

Total Cash Price

$77,810

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,384*

Total Cash Price

$90,779

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,951*

Total Cash Price

$82,998

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,977*

Total Cash Price

$65,490

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,112*

Total Cash Price

$73,920

Sierra 3500HD Double Cab

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,679*

Total Cash Price

$66,139

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,275*

Total Cash Price

$88,834

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,626*

Total Cash Price

$77,162

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,762*

Total Cash Price

$85,591

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,356*

Total Cash Price

$84,295

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,140*

Total Cash Price

$80,404

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,789*

Total Cash Price

$92,076

4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,329*

Total Cash Price

$77,810

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,086*

Total Cash Price

$91,427

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,978*

Total Cash Price

$89,482

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,085*

Total Cash Price

$67,436

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,923*

Total Cash Price

$76,514

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$1,333$6,287
Maintenance$941$2,764$3,215$1,584$1,972$10,477
Repairs$193$458$672$784$915$3,022
Taxes & Fees$4,722$63$63$63$63$4,976
Financing$4,812$3,871$2,865$1,791$649$13,988
Depreciation$15,231$6,835$6,106$5,545$5,094$38,811
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$30,741$18,979$18,057$15,059$14,142$96,978

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$846$2,484$2,889$1,424$1,772$9,414
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$4,243$57$57$57$57$4,471
Financing$4,324$3,478$2,574$1,610$583$12,569
Depreciation$13,686$6,142$5,487$4,982$4,577$34,874
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,622$17,054$16,225$13,531$12,708$87,140

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$970$999$1,028$1,060$1,092$5,148
Maintenance$771$2,263$2,633$1,297$1,615$8,579
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$3,867$52$52$52$52$4,075
Financing$3,940$3,170$2,346$1,467$531$11,454
Depreciation$12,472$5,597$5,000$4,540$4,171$31,780
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$25,172$15,541$14,786$12,331$11,580$79,410

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$952$981$1,010$1,041$1,072$5,057
Maintenance$757$2,223$2,586$1,274$1,586$8,427
Repairs$155$369$541$630$736$2,431
Taxes & Fees$3,798$51$51$51$51$4,003
Financing$3,871$3,114$2,304$1,441$522$11,251
Depreciation$12,251$5,498$4,912$4,460$4,097$31,218
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$24,726$15,266$14,524$12,112$11,375$78,004

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$884$911$937$966$995$4,693
Maintenance$702$2,063$2,400$1,182$1,472$7,820
Repairs$144$342$502$585$683$2,256
Taxes & Fees$3,525$47$47$47$47$3,714
Financing$3,592$2,889$2,138$1,337$484$10,440
Depreciation$11,368$5,102$4,558$4,139$3,802$28,968
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$22,944$14,166$13,478$11,239$10,555$72,382

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,107$1,140$1,174$1,210$1,246$5,877
Maintenance$880$2,584$3,006$1,481$1,843$9,794
Repairs$181$428$628$733$855$2,825
Taxes & Fees$4,414$59$59$59$59$4,652
Financing$4,498$3,618$2,678$1,674$606$13,075
Depreciation$14,238$6,389$5,708$5,183$4,761$36,280
Fuel$3,419$3,522$3,626$3,736$3,848$18,150
True Cost to Own®$28,736$17,741$16,880$14,076$13,220$90,653

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,176$1,210$1,248$1,285$6,059
Maintenance$907$2,664$3,099$1,527$1,901$10,097
Repairs$186$442$648$755$882$2,913
Taxes & Fees$4,551$61$61$61$61$4,796
Financing$4,638$3,731$2,761$1,726$625$13,481
Depreciation$14,679$6,587$5,885$5,344$4,909$37,405
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$29,627$18,291$17,403$14,513$13,630$93,464

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,210$1,246$1,283$1,323$1,362$6,424
Maintenance$962$2,824$3,285$1,619$2,015$10,705
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$4,825$65$65$65$65$5,084
Financing$4,917$3,955$2,927$1,830$663$14,292
Depreciation$15,562$6,984$6,239$5,665$5,204$39,655
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$31,409$19,392$18,450$15,386$14,450$99,086

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,210$1,246$1,283$1,323$1,362$6,424
Maintenance$962$2,824$3,285$1,619$2,015$10,705
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$4,825$65$65$65$65$5,084
Financing$4,917$3,955$2,927$1,830$663$14,292
Depreciation$15,562$6,984$6,239$5,665$5,204$39,655
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$31,409$19,392$18,450$15,386$14,450$99,086

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$892$919$946$976$1,005$4,738
Maintenance$709$2,083$2,423$1,194$1,486$7,896
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$3,559$48$48$48$48$3,750
Financing$3,626$2,917$2,159$1,350$489$10,541
Depreciation$11,478$5,151$4,602$4,179$3,839$29,249
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$23,167$14,303$13,608$11,348$10,658$73,085

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,244$1,282$1,320$1,360$1,401$6,606
Maintenance$989$2,904$3,379$1,665$2,072$11,008
Repairs$203$481$706$824$961$3,176
Taxes & Fees$4,962$67$67$67$67$5,229
Financing$5,056$4,067$3,010$1,882$682$14,697
Depreciation$16,004$7,182$6,416$5,826$5,352$40,780
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$32,300$19,942$18,973$15,822$14,860$101,897

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$884$910$938$966$4,556
Maintenance$682$2,003$2,330$1,148$1,429$7,592
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,422$46$46$46$46$3,606
Financing$3,487$2,805$2,076$1,298$470$10,136
Depreciation$11,037$4,953$4,425$4,018$3,691$28,124
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$22,276$13,753$13,085$10,912$10,248$70,274

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$970$999$1,028$1,060$1,092$5,148
Maintenance$771$2,263$2,633$1,297$1,615$8,579
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$3,867$52$52$52$52$4,075
Financing$3,940$3,170$2,346$1,467$531$11,454
Depreciation$12,472$5,597$5,000$4,540$4,171$31,780
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$25,172$15,541$14,786$12,331$11,580$79,410

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$846$2,484$2,889$1,424$1,772$9,414
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$4,243$57$57$57$57$4,471
Financing$4,324$3,478$2,574$1,610$583$12,569
Depreciation$13,686$6,142$5,487$4,982$4,577$34,874
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,622$17,054$16,225$13,531$12,708$87,140

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$909$937$965$994$1,024$4,829
Maintenance$723$2,123$2,470$1,217$1,515$8,048
Repairs$148$352$516$602$703$2,321
Taxes & Fees$3,627$49$49$49$49$3,822
Financing$3,696$2,973$2,201$1,376$498$10,744
Depreciation$11,699$5,250$4,691$4,259$3,912$29,811
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$23,613$14,578$13,870$11,567$10,863$74,490

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,055$1,087$1,119$1,154$1,188$5,604
Maintenance$839$2,464$2,866$1,412$1,758$9,338
Repairs$172$408$599$699$815$2,694
Taxes & Fees$4,209$57$57$57$57$4,435
Financing$4,289$3,450$2,553$1,597$578$12,467
Depreciation$13,576$6,092$5,443$4,942$4,540$34,593
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$27,399$16,916$16,095$13,422$12,605$86,437

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$961$990$1,019$1,051$1,082$5,103
Maintenance$764$2,243$2,610$1,286$1,600$8,503
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$3,833$52$52$52$52$4,039
Financing$3,905$3,142$2,325$1,454$526$11,352
Depreciation$12,361$5,547$4,956$4,500$4,134$31,499
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$24,949$15,403$14,655$12,221$11,478$78,707

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$902$928$957$985$4,647
Maintenance$696$2,043$2,377$1,171$1,458$7,744
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$3,490$47$47$47$47$3,678
Financing$3,557$2,861$2,118$1,324$479$10,339
Depreciation$11,258$5,052$4,514$4,098$3,765$28,686
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$22,722$14,028$13,347$11,130$10,453$71,679

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$846$2,484$2,889$1,424$1,772$9,414
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$4,243$57$57$57$57$4,471
Financing$4,324$3,478$2,574$1,610$583$12,569
Depreciation$13,686$6,142$5,487$4,982$4,577$34,874
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,622$17,054$16,225$13,531$12,708$87,140

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,201$1,238$1,274$1,313$1,352$6,378
Maintenance$955$2,804$3,262$1,607$2,001$10,629
Repairs$196$465$682$795$928$3,066
Taxes & Fees$4,791$64$64$64$64$5,048
Financing$4,882$3,927$2,906$1,817$658$14,190
Depreciation$15,452$6,934$6,195$5,625$5,167$39,374
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$31,186$19,254$18,319$15,277$14,347$98,384

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$884$911$937$966$995$4,693
Maintenance$702$2,063$2,400$1,182$1,472$7,820
Repairs$144$342$502$585$683$2,256
Taxes & Fees$3,525$47$47$47$47$3,714
Financing$3,592$2,889$2,138$1,337$484$10,440
Depreciation$11,368$5,102$4,558$4,139$3,802$28,968
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$22,944$14,166$13,478$11,239$10,555$72,382

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,081$1,114$1,147$1,182$1,217$5,741
Maintenance$859$2,524$2,936$1,446$1,801$9,566
Repairs$176$418$614$716$835$2,759
Taxes & Fees$4,312$58$58$58$58$4,544
Financing$4,394$3,534$2,616$1,635$592$12,771
Depreciation$13,907$6,241$5,576$5,063$4,651$35,436
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$28,068$17,329$16,487$13,749$12,912$88,545
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$884$910$938$966$4,556
Maintenance$682$2,003$2,330$1,148$1,429$7,592
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,422$46$46$46$46$3,606
Financing$3,487$2,805$2,076$1,298$470$10,136
Depreciation$11,037$4,953$4,425$4,018$3,691$28,124
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$22,276$13,753$13,085$10,912$10,248$70,274

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$987$1,017$1,047$1,079$1,111$5,239
Maintenance$784$2,303$2,680$1,320$1,643$8,731
Repairs$161$382$560$653$762$2,519
Taxes & Fees$3,935$53$53$53$53$4,147
Financing$4,010$3,226$2,387$1,493$541$11,656
Depreciation$12,693$5,696$5,089$4,621$4,245$32,343
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$25,617$15,816$15,048$12,549$11,785$80,815

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,176$1,210$1,248$1,285$6,059
Maintenance$907$2,664$3,099$1,527$1,901$10,097
Repairs$186$442$648$755$882$2,913
Taxes & Fees$4,551$61$61$61$61$4,796
Financing$4,638$3,731$2,761$1,726$625$13,481
Depreciation$14,679$6,587$5,885$5,344$4,909$37,405
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$29,627$18,291$17,403$14,513$13,630$93,464

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,090$1,123$1,156$1,191$1,227$5,786
Maintenance$866$2,544$2,959$1,458$1,815$9,642
Repairs$178$422$618$721$842$2,781
Taxes & Fees$4,346$58$58$58$58$4,580
Financing$4,428$3,562$2,637$1,648$597$12,873
Depreciation$14,017$6,290$5,620$5,103$4,688$35,717
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$28,291$17,466$16,618$13,858$13,015$89,248

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,278$1,317$1,356$1,398$1,439$6,788
Maintenance$1,016$2,984$3,472$1,711$2,129$11,312
Repairs$209$495$726$846$988$3,263
Taxes & Fees$5,099$69$69$69$69$5,373
Financing$5,196$4,179$3,093$1,934$700$15,103
Depreciation$16,445$7,380$6,593$5,987$5,500$41,905
Fuel$3,949$4,068$4,188$4,315$4,445$20,964
True Cost to Own®$33,191$20,492$19,497$16,259$15,270$104,708

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,030$1,061$1,092$1,126$1,159$5,467
Maintenance$818$2,404$2,796$1,378$1,715$9,110
Repairs$168$398$584$682$796$2,628
Taxes & Fees$4,106$55$55$55$55$4,327
Financing$4,184$3,366$2,491$1,558$564$12,163
Depreciation$13,244$5,944$5,310$4,822$4,429$33,749
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$26,731$16,504$15,702$13,094$12,298$84,329

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,201$1,238$1,274$1,313$1,352$6,378
Maintenance$955$2,804$3,262$1,607$2,001$10,629
Repairs$196$465$682$795$928$3,066
Taxes & Fees$4,791$64$64$64$64$5,048
Financing$4,882$3,927$2,906$1,817$658$14,190
Depreciation$15,452$6,934$6,195$5,625$5,167$39,374
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$31,186$19,254$18,319$15,277$14,347$98,384

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,132$1,165$1,201$1,236$5,832
Maintenance$873$2,564$2,982$1,469$1,829$9,718
Repairs$179$425$623$727$849$2,803
Taxes & Fees$4,380$59$59$59$59$4,616
Financing$4,463$3,590$2,657$1,661$602$12,974
Depreciation$14,127$6,340$5,664$5,143$4,724$35,999
Fuel$3,392$3,494$3,598$3,707$3,818$18,010
True Cost to Own®$28,513$17,604$16,749$13,967$13,117$89,951

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$867$893$919$947$976$4,602
Maintenance$689$2,023$2,353$1,159$1,443$7,668
Repairs$141$335$492$574$670$2,212
Taxes & Fees$3,456$46$46$46$46$3,642
Financing$3,522$2,833$2,097$1,311$475$10,237
Depreciation$11,147$5,003$4,469$4,058$3,728$28,405
Fuel$2,677$2,757$2,839$2,925$3,013$14,211
True Cost to Own®$22,499$13,891$13,216$11,021$10,350$70,977

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$978$1,008$1,037$1,069$1,101$5,194
Maintenance$777$2,283$2,656$1,309$1,629$8,655
Repairs$160$378$555$648$756$2,497
Taxes & Fees$3,901$52$52$52$52$4,111
Financing$3,975$3,198$2,367$1,480$536$11,555
Depreciation$12,582$5,646$5,045$4,581$4,208$32,061
Fuel$3,021$3,112$3,205$3,301$3,401$16,040
True Cost to Own®$25,395$15,678$14,917$12,440$11,683$80,112

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$902$928$957$985$4,647
Maintenance$696$2,043$2,377$1,171$1,458$7,744
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$3,490$47$47$47$47$3,678
Financing$3,557$2,861$2,118$1,324$479$10,339
Depreciation$11,258$5,052$4,514$4,098$3,765$28,686
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$22,722$14,028$13,347$11,130$10,453$71,679

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,211$1,247$1,285$1,323$6,242
Maintenance$934$2,744$3,192$1,573$1,958$10,401
Repairs$192$455$667$778$908$3,000
Taxes & Fees$4,688$63$63$63$63$4,940
Financing$4,777$3,843$2,844$1,778$644$13,886
Depreciation$15,121$6,786$6,062$5,505$5,057$38,530
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$30,518$18,842$17,926$14,949$14,040$96,275

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,021$1,052$1,083$1,116$1,150$5,422
Maintenance$812$2,384$2,773$1,366$1,701$9,034
Repairs$167$395$580$676$789$2,606
Taxes & Fees$4,072$55$55$55$55$4,291
Financing$4,150$3,338$2,470$1,545$559$12,062
Depreciation$13,134$5,894$5,266$4,781$4,392$33,468
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$26,508$16,366$15,571$12,985$12,195$83,626

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,133$1,167$1,201$1,238$1,275$6,014
Maintenance$900$2,644$3,076$1,515$1,886$10,021
Repairs$185$438$643$750$875$2,891
Taxes & Fees$4,517$61$61$61$61$4,760
Financing$4,603$3,703$2,740$1,713$620$13,380
Depreciation$14,569$6,538$5,841$5,304$4,872$37,124
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$29,404$18,154$17,272$14,404$13,527$92,762

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,149$1,183$1,219$1,256$5,923
Maintenance$887$2,604$3,029$1,492$1,858$9,870
Repairs$182$432$633$738$862$2,847
Taxes & Fees$4,449$60$60$60$60$4,688
Financing$4,533$3,647$2,699$1,687$611$13,177
Depreciation$14,348$6,439$5,753$5,223$4,798$36,561
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$28,959$17,879$17,011$14,186$13,322$91,356

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$846$2,484$2,889$1,424$1,772$9,414
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$4,243$57$57$57$57$4,471
Financing$4,324$3,478$2,574$1,610$583$12,569
Depreciation$13,686$6,142$5,487$4,982$4,577$34,874
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,622$17,054$16,225$13,531$12,708$87,140

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,218$1,255$1,292$1,332$1,372$6,470
Maintenance$968$2,844$3,309$1,630$2,029$10,781
Repairs$199$471$692$807$941$3,110
Taxes & Fees$4,859$65$65$65$65$5,121
Financing$4,952$3,983$2,948$1,843$667$14,393
Depreciation$15,673$7,033$6,284$5,706$5,241$39,936
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$31,632$19,529$18,581$15,495$14,552$99,789

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,030$1,061$1,092$1,126$1,159$5,467
Maintenance$818$2,404$2,796$1,378$1,715$9,110
Repairs$168$398$584$682$796$2,628
Taxes & Fees$4,106$55$55$55$55$4,327
Financing$4,184$3,366$2,491$1,558$564$12,163
Depreciation$13,244$5,944$5,310$4,822$4,429$33,749
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$26,731$16,504$15,702$13,094$12,298$84,329

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,210$1,246$1,283$1,323$1,362$6,424
Maintenance$962$2,824$3,285$1,619$2,015$10,705
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$4,825$65$65$65$65$5,084
Financing$4,917$3,955$2,927$1,830$663$14,292
Depreciation$15,562$6,984$6,239$5,665$5,204$39,655
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$31,409$19,392$18,450$15,386$14,450$99,086

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$1,333$6,287
Maintenance$941$2,764$3,215$1,584$1,972$10,477
Repairs$193$458$672$784$915$3,022
Taxes & Fees$4,722$63$63$63$63$4,976
Financing$4,812$3,871$2,865$1,791$649$13,988
Depreciation$15,231$6,835$6,106$5,545$5,094$38,811
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$30,741$18,979$18,057$15,059$14,142$96,978

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$892$919$946$976$1,005$4,738
Maintenance$709$2,083$2,423$1,194$1,486$7,896
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$3,559$48$48$48$48$3,750
Financing$3,626$2,917$2,159$1,350$489$10,541
Depreciation$11,478$5,151$4,602$4,179$3,839$29,249
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$23,167$14,303$13,608$11,348$10,658$73,085

Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,140$5,376
Maintenance$805$2,364$2,749$1,355$1,686$8,959
Repairs$165$392$575$670$782$2,584
Taxes & Fees$4,038$54$54$54$54$4,255
Financing$4,115$3,310$2,450$1,532$555$11,960
Depreciation$13,024$5,845$5,222$4,741$4,355$33,186
Fuel$3,127$3,221$3,317$3,417$3,520$16,603
True Cost to Own®$26,286$16,229$15,440$12,876$12,093$82,923

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

