Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,978*
Total Cash Price
$89,482
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,140*
Total Cash Price
$80,404
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,410*
Total Cash Price
$73,271
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,004*
Total Cash Price
$71,975
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,382*
Total Cash Price
$66,787
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,653*
Total Cash Price
$83,646
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,464*
Total Cash Price
$86,240
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,086*
Total Cash Price
$91,427
Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,086*
Total Cash Price
$91,427
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,085*
Total Cash Price
$67,436
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$101,897*
Total Cash Price
$94,021
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,274*
Total Cash Price
$64,842
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,410*
Total Cash Price
$73,271
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,140*
Total Cash Price
$80,404
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,490*
Total Cash Price
$68,733
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,437*
Total Cash Price
$79,756
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,707*
Total Cash Price
$72,623
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,679*
Total Cash Price
$66,139
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,140*
Total Cash Price
$80,404
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,384*
Total Cash Price
$90,779
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,382*
Total Cash Price
$66,787
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,545*
Total Cash Price
$81,701
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,274*
Total Cash Price
$64,842
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,815*
Total Cash Price
$74,568
4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,464*
Total Cash Price
$86,240
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,248*
Total Cash Price
$82,349
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$104,708*
Total Cash Price
$96,615
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,329*
Total Cash Price
$77,810
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,384*
Total Cash Price
$90,779
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,951*
Total Cash Price
$82,998
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,977*
Total Cash Price
$65,490
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,112*
Total Cash Price
$73,920
Sierra 3500HD Double Cab
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,679*
Total Cash Price
$66,139
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,275*
Total Cash Price
$88,834
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,626*
Total Cash Price
$77,162
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,762*
Total Cash Price
$85,591
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,356*
Total Cash Price
$84,295
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,140*
Total Cash Price
$80,404
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,789*
Total Cash Price
$92,076
4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,329*
Total Cash Price
$77,810
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,086*
Total Cash Price
$91,427
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,978*
Total Cash Price
$89,482
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,085*
Total Cash Price
$67,436
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,923*
Total Cash Price
$76,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$941
|$2,764
|$3,215
|$1,584
|$1,972
|$10,477
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,722
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,976
|Financing
|$4,812
|$3,871
|$2,865
|$1,791
|$649
|$13,988
|Depreciation
|$15,231
|$6,835
|$6,106
|$5,545
|$5,094
|$38,811
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,741
|$18,979
|$18,057
|$15,059
|$14,142
|$96,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,484
|$2,889
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$9,414
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,243
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,471
|Financing
|$4,324
|$3,478
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$583
|$12,569
|Depreciation
|$13,686
|$6,142
|$5,487
|$4,982
|$4,577
|$34,874
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,622
|$17,054
|$16,225
|$13,531
|$12,708
|$87,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$771
|$2,263
|$2,633
|$1,297
|$1,615
|$8,579
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,075
|Financing
|$3,940
|$3,170
|$2,346
|$1,467
|$531
|$11,454
|Depreciation
|$12,472
|$5,597
|$5,000
|$4,540
|$4,171
|$31,780
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,172
|$15,541
|$14,786
|$12,331
|$11,580
|$79,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,057
|Maintenance
|$757
|$2,223
|$2,586
|$1,274
|$1,586
|$8,427
|Repairs
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$630
|$736
|$2,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,798
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,003
|Financing
|$3,871
|$3,114
|$2,304
|$1,441
|$522
|$11,251
|Depreciation
|$12,251
|$5,498
|$4,912
|$4,460
|$4,097
|$31,218
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,726
|$15,266
|$14,524
|$12,112
|$11,375
|$78,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$995
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$702
|$2,063
|$2,400
|$1,182
|$1,472
|$7,820
|Repairs
|$144
|$342
|$502
|$585
|$683
|$2,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,525
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,714
|Financing
|$3,592
|$2,889
|$2,138
|$1,337
|$484
|$10,440
|Depreciation
|$11,368
|$5,102
|$4,558
|$4,139
|$3,802
|$28,968
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,944
|$14,166
|$13,478
|$11,239
|$10,555
|$72,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$5,877
|Maintenance
|$880
|$2,584
|$3,006
|$1,481
|$1,843
|$9,794
|Repairs
|$181
|$428
|$628
|$733
|$855
|$2,825
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,414
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,652
|Financing
|$4,498
|$3,618
|$2,678
|$1,674
|$606
|$13,075
|Depreciation
|$14,238
|$6,389
|$5,708
|$5,183
|$4,761
|$36,280
|Fuel
|$3,419
|$3,522
|$3,626
|$3,736
|$3,848
|$18,150
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,736
|$17,741
|$16,880
|$14,076
|$13,220
|$90,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,059
|Maintenance
|$907
|$2,664
|$3,099
|$1,527
|$1,901
|$10,097
|Repairs
|$186
|$442
|$648
|$755
|$882
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,551
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,796
|Financing
|$4,638
|$3,731
|$2,761
|$1,726
|$625
|$13,481
|Depreciation
|$14,679
|$6,587
|$5,885
|$5,344
|$4,909
|$37,405
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,627
|$18,291
|$17,403
|$14,513
|$13,630
|$93,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$962
|$2,824
|$3,285
|$1,619
|$2,015
|$10,705
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,825
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,084
|Financing
|$4,917
|$3,955
|$2,927
|$1,830
|$663
|$14,292
|Depreciation
|$15,562
|$6,984
|$6,239
|$5,665
|$5,204
|$39,655
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,409
|$19,392
|$18,450
|$15,386
|$14,450
|$99,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$962
|$2,824
|$3,285
|$1,619
|$2,015
|$10,705
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,825
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,084
|Financing
|$4,917
|$3,955
|$2,927
|$1,830
|$663
|$14,292
|Depreciation
|$15,562
|$6,984
|$6,239
|$5,665
|$5,204
|$39,655
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,409
|$19,392
|$18,450
|$15,386
|$14,450
|$99,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$709
|$2,083
|$2,423
|$1,194
|$1,486
|$7,896
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,559
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,750
|Financing
|$3,626
|$2,917
|$2,159
|$1,350
|$489
|$10,541
|Depreciation
|$11,478
|$5,151
|$4,602
|$4,179
|$3,839
|$29,249
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,167
|$14,303
|$13,608
|$11,348
|$10,658
|$73,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$6,606
|Maintenance
|$989
|$2,904
|$3,379
|$1,665
|$2,072
|$11,008
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,962
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$5,229
|Financing
|$5,056
|$4,067
|$3,010
|$1,882
|$682
|$14,697
|Depreciation
|$16,004
|$7,182
|$6,416
|$5,826
|$5,352
|$40,780
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,300
|$19,942
|$18,973
|$15,822
|$14,860
|$101,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$682
|$2,003
|$2,330
|$1,148
|$1,429
|$7,592
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,422
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,606
|Financing
|$3,487
|$2,805
|$2,076
|$1,298
|$470
|$10,136
|Depreciation
|$11,037
|$4,953
|$4,425
|$4,018
|$3,691
|$28,124
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,276
|$13,753
|$13,085
|$10,912
|$10,248
|$70,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$771
|$2,263
|$2,633
|$1,297
|$1,615
|$8,579
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,075
|Financing
|$3,940
|$3,170
|$2,346
|$1,467
|$531
|$11,454
|Depreciation
|$12,472
|$5,597
|$5,000
|$4,540
|$4,171
|$31,780
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,172
|$15,541
|$14,786
|$12,331
|$11,580
|$79,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,484
|$2,889
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$9,414
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,243
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,471
|Financing
|$4,324
|$3,478
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$583
|$12,569
|Depreciation
|$13,686
|$6,142
|$5,487
|$4,982
|$4,577
|$34,874
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,622
|$17,054
|$16,225
|$13,531
|$12,708
|$87,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$723
|$2,123
|$2,470
|$1,217
|$1,515
|$8,048
|Repairs
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$703
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,627
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,822
|Financing
|$3,696
|$2,973
|$2,201
|$1,376
|$498
|$10,744
|Depreciation
|$11,699
|$5,250
|$4,691
|$4,259
|$3,912
|$29,811
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,613
|$14,578
|$13,870
|$11,567
|$10,863
|$74,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$839
|$2,464
|$2,866
|$1,412
|$1,758
|$9,338
|Repairs
|$172
|$408
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,209
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,435
|Financing
|$4,289
|$3,450
|$2,553
|$1,597
|$578
|$12,467
|Depreciation
|$13,576
|$6,092
|$5,443
|$4,942
|$4,540
|$34,593
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,399
|$16,916
|$16,095
|$13,422
|$12,605
|$86,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$5,103
|Maintenance
|$764
|$2,243
|$2,610
|$1,286
|$1,600
|$8,503
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,833
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,039
|Financing
|$3,905
|$3,142
|$2,325
|$1,454
|$526
|$11,352
|Depreciation
|$12,361
|$5,547
|$4,956
|$4,500
|$4,134
|$31,499
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,949
|$15,403
|$14,655
|$12,221
|$11,478
|$78,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$985
|$4,647
|Maintenance
|$696
|$2,043
|$2,377
|$1,171
|$1,458
|$7,744
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,490
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,557
|$2,861
|$2,118
|$1,324
|$479
|$10,339
|Depreciation
|$11,258
|$5,052
|$4,514
|$4,098
|$3,765
|$28,686
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,722
|$14,028
|$13,347
|$11,130
|$10,453
|$71,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,484
|$2,889
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$9,414
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,243
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,471
|Financing
|$4,324
|$3,478
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$583
|$12,569
|Depreciation
|$13,686
|$6,142
|$5,487
|$4,982
|$4,577
|$34,874
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,622
|$17,054
|$16,225
|$13,531
|$12,708
|$87,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,378
|Maintenance
|$955
|$2,804
|$3,262
|$1,607
|$2,001
|$10,629
|Repairs
|$196
|$465
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$3,066
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,791
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$5,048
|Financing
|$4,882
|$3,927
|$2,906
|$1,817
|$658
|$14,190
|Depreciation
|$15,452
|$6,934
|$6,195
|$5,625
|$5,167
|$39,374
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,186
|$19,254
|$18,319
|$15,277
|$14,347
|$98,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$995
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$702
|$2,063
|$2,400
|$1,182
|$1,472
|$7,820
|Repairs
|$144
|$342
|$502
|$585
|$683
|$2,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,525
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,714
|Financing
|$3,592
|$2,889
|$2,138
|$1,337
|$484
|$10,440
|Depreciation
|$11,368
|$5,102
|$4,558
|$4,139
|$3,802
|$28,968
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,944
|$14,166
|$13,478
|$11,239
|$10,555
|$72,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,741
|Maintenance
|$859
|$2,524
|$2,936
|$1,446
|$1,801
|$9,566
|Repairs
|$176
|$418
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,312
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,544
|Financing
|$4,394
|$3,534
|$2,616
|$1,635
|$592
|$12,771
|Depreciation
|$13,907
|$6,241
|$5,576
|$5,063
|$4,651
|$35,436
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,068
|$17,329
|$16,487
|$13,749
|$12,912
|$88,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$682
|$2,003
|$2,330
|$1,148
|$1,429
|$7,592
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,422
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,606
|Financing
|$3,487
|$2,805
|$2,076
|$1,298
|$470
|$10,136
|Depreciation
|$11,037
|$4,953
|$4,425
|$4,018
|$3,691
|$28,124
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,276
|$13,753
|$13,085
|$10,912
|$10,248
|$70,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$784
|$2,303
|$2,680
|$1,320
|$1,643
|$8,731
|Repairs
|$161
|$382
|$560
|$653
|$762
|$2,519
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,935
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$4,147
|Financing
|$4,010
|$3,226
|$2,387
|$1,493
|$541
|$11,656
|Depreciation
|$12,693
|$5,696
|$5,089
|$4,621
|$4,245
|$32,343
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,617
|$15,816
|$15,048
|$12,549
|$11,785
|$80,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,059
|Maintenance
|$907
|$2,664
|$3,099
|$1,527
|$1,901
|$10,097
|Repairs
|$186
|$442
|$648
|$755
|$882
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,551
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,796
|Financing
|$4,638
|$3,731
|$2,761
|$1,726
|$625
|$13,481
|Depreciation
|$14,679
|$6,587
|$5,885
|$5,344
|$4,909
|$37,405
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,627
|$18,291
|$17,403
|$14,513
|$13,630
|$93,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,786
|Maintenance
|$866
|$2,544
|$2,959
|$1,458
|$1,815
|$9,642
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,346
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,580
|Financing
|$4,428
|$3,562
|$2,637
|$1,648
|$597
|$12,873
|Depreciation
|$14,017
|$6,290
|$5,620
|$5,103
|$4,688
|$35,717
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,291
|$17,466
|$16,618
|$13,858
|$13,015
|$89,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$1,398
|$1,439
|$6,788
|Maintenance
|$1,016
|$2,984
|$3,472
|$1,711
|$2,129
|$11,312
|Repairs
|$209
|$495
|$726
|$846
|$988
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,099
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$5,373
|Financing
|$5,196
|$4,179
|$3,093
|$1,934
|$700
|$15,103
|Depreciation
|$16,445
|$7,380
|$6,593
|$5,987
|$5,500
|$41,905
|Fuel
|$3,949
|$4,068
|$4,188
|$4,315
|$4,445
|$20,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,191
|$20,492
|$19,497
|$16,259
|$15,270
|$104,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$818
|$2,404
|$2,796
|$1,378
|$1,715
|$9,110
|Repairs
|$168
|$398
|$584
|$682
|$796
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,106
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,327
|Financing
|$4,184
|$3,366
|$2,491
|$1,558
|$564
|$12,163
|Depreciation
|$13,244
|$5,944
|$5,310
|$4,822
|$4,429
|$33,749
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,731
|$16,504
|$15,702
|$13,094
|$12,298
|$84,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,378
|Maintenance
|$955
|$2,804
|$3,262
|$1,607
|$2,001
|$10,629
|Repairs
|$196
|$465
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$3,066
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,791
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$5,048
|Financing
|$4,882
|$3,927
|$2,906
|$1,817
|$658
|$14,190
|Depreciation
|$15,452
|$6,934
|$6,195
|$5,625
|$5,167
|$39,374
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,186
|$19,254
|$18,319
|$15,277
|$14,347
|$98,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$5,832
|Maintenance
|$873
|$2,564
|$2,982
|$1,469
|$1,829
|$9,718
|Repairs
|$179
|$425
|$623
|$727
|$849
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,380
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,616
|Financing
|$4,463
|$3,590
|$2,657
|$1,661
|$602
|$12,974
|Depreciation
|$14,127
|$6,340
|$5,664
|$5,143
|$4,724
|$35,999
|Fuel
|$3,392
|$3,494
|$3,598
|$3,707
|$3,818
|$18,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,513
|$17,604
|$16,749
|$13,967
|$13,117
|$89,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$689
|$2,023
|$2,353
|$1,159
|$1,443
|$7,668
|Repairs
|$141
|$335
|$492
|$574
|$670
|$2,212
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,456
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,642
|Financing
|$3,522
|$2,833
|$2,097
|$1,311
|$475
|$10,237
|Depreciation
|$11,147
|$5,003
|$4,469
|$4,058
|$3,728
|$28,405
|Fuel
|$2,677
|$2,757
|$2,839
|$2,925
|$3,013
|$14,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,499
|$13,891
|$13,216
|$11,021
|$10,350
|$70,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$777
|$2,283
|$2,656
|$1,309
|$1,629
|$8,655
|Repairs
|$160
|$378
|$555
|$648
|$756
|$2,497
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,901
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,111
|Financing
|$3,975
|$3,198
|$2,367
|$1,480
|$536
|$11,555
|Depreciation
|$12,582
|$5,646
|$5,045
|$4,581
|$4,208
|$32,061
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,205
|$3,301
|$3,401
|$16,040
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,395
|$15,678
|$14,917
|$12,440
|$11,683
|$80,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$985
|$4,647
|Maintenance
|$696
|$2,043
|$2,377
|$1,171
|$1,458
|$7,744
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,490
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,678
|Financing
|$3,557
|$2,861
|$2,118
|$1,324
|$479
|$10,339
|Depreciation
|$11,258
|$5,052
|$4,514
|$4,098
|$3,765
|$28,686
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,722
|$14,028
|$13,347
|$11,130
|$10,453
|$71,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,242
|Maintenance
|$934
|$2,744
|$3,192
|$1,573
|$1,958
|$10,401
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,688
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,940
|Financing
|$4,777
|$3,843
|$2,844
|$1,778
|$644
|$13,886
|Depreciation
|$15,121
|$6,786
|$6,062
|$5,505
|$5,057
|$38,530
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,518
|$18,842
|$17,926
|$14,949
|$14,040
|$96,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$812
|$2,384
|$2,773
|$1,366
|$1,701
|$9,034
|Repairs
|$167
|$395
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,072
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,291
|Financing
|$4,150
|$3,338
|$2,470
|$1,545
|$559
|$12,062
|Depreciation
|$13,134
|$5,894
|$5,266
|$4,781
|$4,392
|$33,468
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,508
|$16,366
|$15,571
|$12,985
|$12,195
|$83,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,014
|Maintenance
|$900
|$2,644
|$3,076
|$1,515
|$1,886
|$10,021
|Repairs
|$185
|$438
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$2,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,517
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,760
|Financing
|$4,603
|$3,703
|$2,740
|$1,713
|$620
|$13,380
|Depreciation
|$14,569
|$6,538
|$5,841
|$5,304
|$4,872
|$37,124
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,404
|$18,154
|$17,272
|$14,404
|$13,527
|$92,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$5,923
|Maintenance
|$887
|$2,604
|$3,029
|$1,492
|$1,858
|$9,870
|Repairs
|$182
|$432
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$2,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,449
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,688
|Financing
|$4,533
|$3,647
|$2,699
|$1,687
|$611
|$13,177
|Depreciation
|$14,348
|$6,439
|$5,753
|$5,223
|$4,798
|$36,561
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,959
|$17,879
|$17,011
|$14,186
|$13,322
|$91,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$846
|$2,484
|$2,889
|$1,424
|$1,772
|$9,414
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,243
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,471
|Financing
|$4,324
|$3,478
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$583
|$12,569
|Depreciation
|$13,686
|$6,142
|$5,487
|$4,982
|$4,577
|$34,874
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,622
|$17,054
|$16,225
|$13,531
|$12,708
|$87,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$6,470
|Maintenance
|$968
|$2,844
|$3,309
|$1,630
|$2,029
|$10,781
|Repairs
|$199
|$471
|$692
|$807
|$941
|$3,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,859
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,121
|Financing
|$4,952
|$3,983
|$2,948
|$1,843
|$667
|$14,393
|Depreciation
|$15,673
|$7,033
|$6,284
|$5,706
|$5,241
|$39,936
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,632
|$19,529
|$18,581
|$15,495
|$14,552
|$99,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$818
|$2,404
|$2,796
|$1,378
|$1,715
|$9,110
|Repairs
|$168
|$398
|$584
|$682
|$796
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,106
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,327
|Financing
|$4,184
|$3,366
|$2,491
|$1,558
|$564
|$12,163
|Depreciation
|$13,244
|$5,944
|$5,310
|$4,822
|$4,429
|$33,749
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,731
|$16,504
|$15,702
|$13,094
|$12,298
|$84,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$962
|$2,824
|$3,285
|$1,619
|$2,015
|$10,705
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,825
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,084
|Financing
|$4,917
|$3,955
|$2,927
|$1,830
|$663
|$14,292
|Depreciation
|$15,562
|$6,984
|$6,239
|$5,665
|$5,204
|$39,655
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,409
|$19,392
|$18,450
|$15,386
|$14,450
|$99,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$941
|$2,764
|$3,215
|$1,584
|$1,972
|$10,477
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,722
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,976
|Financing
|$4,812
|$3,871
|$2,865
|$1,791
|$649
|$13,988
|Depreciation
|$15,231
|$6,835
|$6,106
|$5,545
|$5,094
|$38,811
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,741
|$18,979
|$18,057
|$15,059
|$14,142
|$96,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$709
|$2,083
|$2,423
|$1,194
|$1,486
|$7,896
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,559
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,750
|Financing
|$3,626
|$2,917
|$2,159
|$1,350
|$489
|$10,541
|Depreciation
|$11,478
|$5,151
|$4,602
|$4,179
|$3,839
|$29,249
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,167
|$14,303
|$13,608
|$11,348
|$10,658
|$73,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$805
|$2,364
|$2,749
|$1,355
|$1,686
|$8,959
|Repairs
|$165
|$392
|$575
|$670
|$782
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,038
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$4,255
|Financing
|$4,115
|$3,310
|$2,450
|$1,532
|$555
|$11,960
|Depreciation
|$13,024
|$5,845
|$5,222
|$4,741
|$4,355
|$33,186
|Fuel
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$3,317
|$3,417
|$3,520
|$16,603
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,286
|$16,229
|$15,440
|$12,876
|$12,093
|$82,923
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sierra 3500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019