Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

I just traded in my 2005 Silverado 1500 SS for the 2012 Sierra Denali. The Denali rides much better and is more luxurious. Performance is about the same, the SS accelerating a little harder, but I attribute that to a 4.11 rear end in the SS. The Denali on the other hand is getting better gas mileage than the SS. GMC did a great job on fit and finish, Ive gone over it with a fine toothed comb looking for flaws and can find none. NAV and Stereo are easy to use, with great sound from the speakers. So far no complaints!

tomerikac , 09/28/2014 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

I drove full size pickups for over 25 years then, due to marriage, started driving small cars/minivans for 5 years. Upon retirement, decided to go back to a full size pickup. Found this two yr. old 2012 ext. cab. 5.3l, 6-speed, 20" wheels, chromed out, tonneau, dual exhaust, bed liner, led lights, 16k miles for only $22.9k. Bought it from a 70 yr. old retiree. True, we would all love better gas mileage, but now that I'm retired and driving less miles per year, I love driving this truck. Has been trouble free and very dependable. My young kids love it, too. I'm hoping to drive this thing off into the sunset, or until my wife/kids tell me that I'm just too old to drive. To update: Truck has another 17k miles and is still immaculate and runs great. Absolutely no problems. I needed to drive a sedan the other day and don't think I could ever get used to driving while sitting in a seat that is so close to the ground. My truck feels so much safer and "grand." Price of gas dropped but is now slowly rising. But I'm only driving about 7-8k miles a year now. Time for new tires and am shocked to learn that Sam's sells these stock 20" for only $138/ea. True, I only got about 35k out of them, but can't see paying twice that for Michelins. Still thinking I'll be driving this thing for many years to come. Every family needs at least one truck. Well, to update. I just got tired of parking at far corner of parking lots, getting about 16mpg, and having to deal with the suicide doors. I sold it. Was going to trade it in, but couldn't get over 19k, sold on craigslist for $22k, nearly what I paid for it 2 1/2 yrs ago. It is a nice truck, dual exhaust added a lot, plenty of power, comfortable, looks real nice. I miss it but don't regret selling it. Found a 2010 Honda Civic low miles, $8k for the wife, now I'm driving the 2011 Kia Sedona. I actually like it. Very practical and economical, and it's paid off.