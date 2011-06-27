Used 2016 GMC Savana Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Diesel
LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,735*
Total Cash Price
$19,769
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,399*
Total Cash Price
$26,552
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,075*
Total Cash Price
$27,327
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,573*
Total Cash Price
$20,156
Savana Van
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,897*
Total Cash Price
$19,381
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,818*
Total Cash Price
$26,746
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,751*
Total Cash Price
$28,102
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,897*
Total Cash Price
$19,381
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,344*
Total Cash Price
$21,901
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,952*
Total Cash Price
$24,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Diesel LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$3,990
|Maintenance
|$2,076
|$676
|$1,228
|$1,163
|$2,312
|$7,455
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,063
|$856
|$632
|$396
|$144
|$3,091
|Depreciation
|$4,440
|$1,841
|$1,620
|$1,436
|$1,288
|$10,625
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,348
|$7,276
|$7,567
|$7,285
|$8,259
|$42,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Diesel LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$2,788
|$908
|$1,649
|$1,562
|$3,106
|$10,013
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,452
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,428
|$1,149
|$849
|$532
|$193
|$4,151
|Depreciation
|$5,964
|$2,473
|$2,176
|$1,929
|$1,730
|$14,271
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,585
|$9,772
|$10,164
|$9,785
|$11,093
|$57,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Diesel LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$5,516
|Maintenance
|$2,869
|$935
|$1,698
|$1,607
|$3,196
|$10,306
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,495
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,754
|Financing
|$1,469
|$1,183
|$874
|$547
|$199
|$4,272
|Depreciation
|$6,138
|$2,545
|$2,239
|$1,985
|$1,781
|$14,688
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,069
|$10,058
|$10,461
|$10,070
|$11,417
|$59,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Diesel LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$2,116
|$690
|$1,252
|$1,186
|$2,358
|$7,601
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,084
|$873
|$645
|$404
|$147
|$3,151
|Depreciation
|$4,527
|$1,877
|$1,652
|$1,464
|$1,314
|$10,834
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,590
|$7,418
|$7,716
|$7,428
|$8,421
|$43,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,912
|Maintenance
|$2,035
|$663
|$1,204
|$1,140
|$2,267
|$7,309
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,042
|$839
|$620
|$388
|$141
|$3,030
|Depreciation
|$4,353
|$1,805
|$1,588
|$1,408
|$1,263
|$10,417
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,106
|$7,133
|$7,419
|$7,142
|$8,097
|$41,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$2,808
|$915
|$1,662
|$1,573
|$3,128
|$10,086
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,463
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,438
|$1,158
|$856
|$535
|$195
|$4,181
|Depreciation
|$6,007
|$2,491
|$2,191
|$1,943
|$1,743
|$14,375
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,706
|$9,844
|$10,238
|$9,856
|$11,174
|$57,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,672
|Maintenance
|$2,951
|$961
|$1,746
|$1,653
|$3,287
|$10,598
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,511
|$1,217
|$899
|$563
|$204
|$4,394
|Depreciation
|$6,312
|$2,617
|$2,303
|$2,042
|$1,831
|$15,105
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,554
|$10,343
|$10,758
|$10,356
|$11,741
|$60,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,912
|Maintenance
|$2,035
|$663
|$1,204
|$1,140
|$2,267
|$7,309
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,042
|$839
|$620
|$388
|$141
|$3,030
|Depreciation
|$4,353
|$1,805
|$1,588
|$1,408
|$1,263
|$10,417
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,106
|$7,133
|$7,419
|$7,142
|$8,097
|$41,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$2,300
|$749
|$1,361
|$1,288
|$2,562
|$8,259
|Repairs
|$489
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,406
|Financing
|$1,177
|$948
|$701
|$438
|$159
|$3,424
|Depreciation
|$4,919
|$2,040
|$1,794
|$1,591
|$1,427
|$11,771
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,680
|$8,060
|$8,383
|$8,070
|$9,150
|$47,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Savana Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,851
|Maintenance
|$2,523
|$822
|$1,493
|$1,414
|$2,811
|$9,063
|Repairs
|$537
|$621
|$724
|$846
|$988
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,314
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,543
|Financing
|$1,292
|$1,040
|$769
|$481
|$175
|$3,757
|Depreciation
|$5,398
|$2,238
|$1,969
|$1,746
|$1,566
|$12,917
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,011
|$8,845
|$9,200
|$8,856
|$10,040
|$51,952
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Savana
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Savana in Virginia is:not available
