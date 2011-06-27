Used 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Cargo Van
3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,229*
Total Cash Price
$25,143
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,062*
Total Cash Price
$33,771
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,757*
Total Cash Price
$34,757
2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,381*
Total Cash Price
$24,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$706
|$682
|$2,227
|$1,113
|$1,425
|$6,153
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,548
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$805
|$504
|$182
|$3,930
|Depreciation
|$5,382
|$2,300
|$2,024
|$1,793
|$1,610
|$13,108
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,027
|$7,616
|$8,843
|$7,374
|$7,368
|$43,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$948
|$917
|$2,991
|$1,495
|$1,914
|$8,264
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,080
|Financing
|$1,817
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$677
|$244
|$5,279
|Depreciation
|$7,228
|$3,089
|$2,718
|$2,408
|$2,162
|$17,606
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,154
|$10,230
|$11,878
|$9,904
|$9,897
|$58,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$976
|$943
|$3,078
|$1,538
|$1,970
|$8,505
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,140
|Financing
|$1,870
|$1,503
|$1,112
|$697
|$251
|$5,433
|Depreciation
|$7,439
|$3,180
|$2,797
|$2,479
|$2,225
|$18,120
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,625
|$10,528
|$12,225
|$10,193
|$10,186
|$59,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$692
|$669
|$2,183
|$1,091
|$1,397
|$6,032
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,518
|Financing
|$1,326
|$1,066
|$789
|$494
|$178
|$3,853
|Depreciation
|$5,276
|$2,255
|$1,984
|$1,758
|$1,578
|$12,851
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,791
|$7,467
|$8,670
|$7,229
|$7,224
|$42,381
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
