Used 1990 GMC Rally Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG141416
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/17 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/561.0 mi.396.0/561.0 mi.462.0/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG141416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height81.8 in.81.8 in.79.4 in.
Maximum payload2382.0 lbs.2382.0 lbs.1835.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.202.2 in.202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
