Used 1999 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Jimmy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/399.0 mi.266.0/361.0 mi.252.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG171616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room40.5 in.40.5 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.40.5 in.51.3 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.177.3 in.183.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.4450 lbs.5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.30.2 cu.ft.37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.7.5 in.
Height64.9 in.64.9 in.64.2 in.
Maximum payload932.0 lbs.932.0 lbs.1301.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
