Used 2000 Ford Windstar Cargo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Measurements
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Length200.9 in.
Width76.6 in.
Gross weight5540 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
